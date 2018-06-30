Wireless charging on your smartphone explained

Updated: June 30, 2018 7:11:08 pm

Wireless charging is not a new technology. But with both Samsung and Apple adopting the Qi standard to wirelessly charge their top-end devices, the technology has suddenly become mainstream.

Samsung adopted wireless technology a couple of years back, while Apple has taken the plunge with the iPhone 8 and iPhone X.

The technology is simple. The charging pad creates a field of energy on top of it and the phone has a coil at the back to charge itself on this field. This is why a lot of new models like the iPhone X and Samsung Galaxy S9 have glass backs.

In case you have a device that is not compatible, you can go for adapter films that add this feature to any phone.

However, for the convenience of wireless charging you have to sacrifice speed. Wireless chargers take almost double the time to charge these devices. Also, the device heats up a bit during this process. But we can expect the technology to become much better in the coming months.

In the coming years this technology is going to become more common, especially in areas were lot of people would need to charge their phones. So you will see wireless charging stations in hotel lobbies, coffee shops and airports.

Yes, it’s time to go truly wireless.