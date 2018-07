Vivo Nex Review: Flagship phone with full screen display at Rs 44,990

Vivo Nex is the company's latest flagship smartphone in the Indian market. Vivo Nex features the top of the line specifications and a full-screen display. However, unlike some, it has a perfectly symmetrical full-screen display without a notch. Vivo Nex with the help of the motorised front camera, the piezoelectric earpiece and the in-display fingerprint sensor has been able to differentiate itself from the other flagships in the market.