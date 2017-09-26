Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti  Sponsored

My 1-year-old is battling Acute Leukemia. Please help me save my Aadriti 
Latest News

Sony Xperia XZ1 First Look

Produced by Vibhav Srivastava Updated: September 26, 2017 5:52:37 pm

Sony is no more counted among the top five smartphone makers in the world. Sales of its smartphones peaked a few years back and since then the company has been losing money in the mobile handset business. As its smartphone business as a whole continues its downward trend, Sony is launching another flagship device, the Xperia XZ1. Originally announced at IFA trade show in Berlin, Sony is bringing the Xperia XZ1 to India at a price of Rs 44,990. This is Sony’s answer to AppleiPhone 8 series and Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Here are our first impressions.

Advertisement

More from this Section

Advertisement
Advertisement

Jun 14: Latest News

Advertisement