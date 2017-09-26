Sony Xperia XZ1 First Look

Sony is no more counted among the top five smartphone makers in the world. Sales of its smartphones peaked a few years back and since then the company has been losing money in the mobile handset business. As its smartphone business as a whole continues its downward trend, Sony is launching another flagship device, the Xperia XZ1. Originally announced at IFA trade show in Berlin, Sony is bringing the Xperia XZ1 to India at a price of Rs 44,990. This is Sony’s answer to AppleiPhone 8 series and Samsung Galaxy Note 8. Here are our first impressions.