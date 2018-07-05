Reliance JioPhone 2 launched in India

Reliance at its 41st AGM unveiled the JioPhone 2 at an introductory price of Rs 2,999. The device mostly features the same specifications that we saw on the original JioPhone. However, JioPhone 2 now comes with a qwerty keyboard and a horizontal display for a better user experience.
