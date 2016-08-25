Reliance Jio SIM 4G Preview Offer On More Brands

Updated: August 25, 2016 3:16:37 pm

Reliance Jio’s 4G Preview offer, which gives access to free 4G internet, VoLTE voice-calling, video-calling and SMS for 90 days, is now opening up to more and more smartphones, which includes Asus, TCL and Alcatel. While the offer was initially limited to LYF branded phones from the company, it was extended to Samsung and LG, followed by Panasonic, Micromax and YU smartphones.

Reliance Jio has confirmed the offer will extended to these brands, and so now a total of nine smartphone brands are supporting Reliance Jio Preview offer.

To recap, anyone who buys a 4G smartphone from these brands can go to the Reliance Digital Store/ Digital Xpress Mini Store, as well as select other smartphone retail stores across the country and get the SIM. According to the Reliance Jio offer website.

Interested customers need to carry their proof of identity, proof of address, and passport size photos to get the SIM. Once the KYC documents are submitted and approved, they can get a Jio SIM at the time of buying their smartphone.