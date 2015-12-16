InFocus M680 First Look

InFocus, the US smartphone maker, has had its eyes set on the Indian entry-level and budget segments with a slew of phones from M808, M812 and M535 and more. InFocus M812’s problem was its high price point given that the company is still a new player in Indian market. Now, InFocus is back with another phone in the under Rs 15,000 category: the M680. Priced at Rs 10,999, the InFocus M680 is a full HD phablet with dual 13 MP cameras. So does the InFocus M680 have what it takes? Read Review
