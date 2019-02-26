Xiaomi Mi 9 first look: The affordable flagship is here

Tech Video
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 5G launched at MWC 2019
Mi Mix 3 with 5G connectivity was showcased by Xiaomi at the MWC 2019. Mi Mix 3 runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Here's our first look.
Nokia 210, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 1 Plus launched at MWC 2019
HMD Global launched a total of five phones its MWC pre-show event. Other than the Nokia 9 PureView, the company revealed a Nokia 210 feature phone, Nokia 4.2 and 3.2 mid-range phones and finally, Nokia 1 Plus Android Go edition.
At MWC 2019, Nokia 9 PureView sports five cameras at the back
Nokia 9 PureView puts all the focus on the rear camera as it comes with five sensors arranged in a circles. Here's our first look.
Huawei Mate X: The foldable phone that costs $2600 is here
Huawei Mate X is the company's first foldable phone with 5G support. We got our hands on the device, and here is the first look.
Oppo 10x lossless zoom camera tech: First look
At an event before MWC in Barcelona, Oppo showed off its 10x lossless zoom camera module with a triple-camera setup. The company says the camera module is ready for mass production, and will be featured in a smartphone coming in Q2 of 2019.
LG V40 ThinQ review: Be different
LG is not a company that is at the top of the mind for smartphone buyers in India.But that has not stopped the Korean tech company from coming up with very good smartphones every year. For 2019, LG is starting with the V40 ThinQ
Samsung Unpacked: Everything you need to know about Samsung Galaxy Fold and S10 series
Samsung has launched the Galaxy Fold along with the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e. Here is everything you wanted to know about the new devices.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active launched: First look
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active was also showcased at the Galaxy S10 event. The new watch runs Samsung's own Tizen OS, and has price tag of $199.99.
Samsung Galaxy S10 cameras have native Instagram integration: Here’s how it works.
Samsung Galaxy S10's camera app comes with native Instagram integration, which will let you post Stories to Instagram directly from the camera. Check it out in action.
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e hands-on and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S10 series has been launched with three new phones - Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e. The three phones have Infinity O display and support reverse wireless charging.
Oppo K1 Review: Good camera, performance and an in-display finger scanner at Rs 16,990
Oppo K1 offers its users a lot of good features along with a decent in-display fingerprint sensor at Rs 16,990. The device is able to provide its users with good performance, battery, cameras and much more
Top Gadgets and accessories under Rs 1000
From Nokia feature phones to Xiaomi power banks and Sony headphones, here are some affordable gadgets under Rs 1000 you don't want to miss.
Oppo K1 first look: Good display, cameras and design
Oppo K1 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Here is our first look.
Samsung Galaxy M20 review: Big battery, good performance.
Samsung Galaxy M20 is aimed at millenials and this phone had a big display, dual cameras and a 5000 mAh battery. Here's our review.
Quirky Gadgets: HoMedics SoundSpa First Look
If you have trouble falling asleep, then you should give HoMedics SoundSpa a try. The white noise sound machine is aimed for people who find it difficult to sleep in noisy environments. It comes with six sound modes and is priced at Rs 1990.
Samsung Galaxy M10 review: Stylish budget phone, good performance
Samsung Galaxy M10 is the company's latest budget phone under its new Galaxy M series. It has an Infinity-V notch display, dual rear cameras & packs a 3,400mAh battery. So, how does it perform? We find out in our review.
Amazon Echo Input review: Now turn any old speaker smart
With the Amazon Echo Input, you can turn any old speaker you have into an Alexa speaker. At Rs 2,999, it doesn't cost much and gets the job done. Here is our detailed review of Amazon Echo Input.
TRAI’s deadline for cable, DTH companies is Jan 31: How to choose your channels
TRAI's deadline for choosing 100 channels on your cable TV ends on Jan 31. Here's how the TRAI channel selector app can sort some of the confusion.
Asus ZenBook 13 first look: High-end Windows notebook with premium specs
The 13-inch Asus ZenBook is a premium notebook with top-of-the-line specifications and features. It also incorporates a unique NumberPad trackpad, which looks similar to the ScreenPad featured in the company's premium ZenBook 15 Pro.
Advertising