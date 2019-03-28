WhatsApp testing three new features to prevent fake news from spreading

Tech Video
Huawei P30 Pro has a 5x optical zoom and quad cameras on the back
In an interview with Indianexpress.com, Kevin Ho who heads Huawei’s mobile handset business discusses the P30 Pro, the company’s latest flagship that has a 5x periscope-like optical zoom and four cameras on the back.
Huawei P30 Pro first look: Flagship smartphone with quad cameras
Huawei has officially launched the P30 Pro, the company's latest flagship smartphone that comes with a Leica-branded quad-camera setup. The phone has some great specifications. Here is our first look at Huawei P30 Pro.
Samsung Galaxy M30 review: Samsung promises on the specifications but is it a value for money deal?
Samsung Galaxy M30 promises a lot on the specifications of the device but is it enough to take on the competition? Here is our review of the Samsung Galaxy M30.
Xiaomi Redmi Go first look: Entry-level smartphone with Android Go onboard
At Rs 4,499, Redmi Go is Xiaomi’s most affordable smartphone in India. It’s the smartphone made for the masses. Here is our first look at Xiaomi Redmi Go.
Huawei Mate X is the world’s first and fastest 5G foldable phone
Huawei Mate X has a single, flexible display that folds and unfolds to transform the device from a smartphone to an 8-inch tablet.
Xiaomi Mi Pay first look: UPI-based mobile payments service launched in India
Xiaomi has launched its UPI-based payment app Mi Pay in India. With Mi Pay, users can transfer money or even pay utility bills. Here is our first look at Mi Pay app.
Oppo F11 Pro review: Good performance and style
The F11 Pro is the latest smartphone from Oppo that features an elevating pop-selfie camera. Priced at Rs 24,990, it comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ notch-less display, a 48MP camera on the back. Here is our review of Oppo F11 Pro.
Samsung Galaxy A50 first look: In-screen fingerprint scanner, triple cameras are the USP.
At a starting price of Rs 19,990, the Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras a powerful front camera and battery. Here is our first look of the device.
Samsung Galaxy M30 first look: A mid-range phone with decent specs and reasonable price
With a starting price of Rs 14,990, Samsung Galaxy M30 has a compact build, nice looks and promises a lot on the spec sheet. Here is our first look at the device.
Realme 3 review: Big on specifications, but how well does it perform?
At Rs 8,999 Realme 3 packs a 4,230mAh battery, MediaTek Helio P70 processor and 13MP+2MP dual-rear cameras. Here's how it performed during our testing.
Redmi Note 7 Pro review: At Rs 13,999 is this the best camera phone?
Redmi Note 7 Pro from Xiaomi has a 48MP camera at the back and a starting price of Rs 13,999. Here's what we thought of the phone's performance.
GOQii RunGPS first look: An advanced fitness tracker with GPS
GOQii RunGPS comes with built-in GPS, heart rate-monitoring and 7-day of battery life. The activity tracker is priced at Rs 4,999 with 3-month coaching subscription. Here is our first look at GOQii RunGPS.
Samsung Galaxy Buds review
Samsung Galaxy Buds are smart earbuds that work with all smartphones, and even better with the Samsung Galaxy Series. Those who pre-booked the Samsung Galaxy S10 will get the new Galaxy Buds for Rs 2,999. On their own, the Galaxy Buds cost Rs 9,990.
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review
It’s the 10th anniversary of Samsung’s Galaxy range and the Korean Giant has fine tuned its flagship to show off a decade of learning from over 2 billion customers. The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is the manifestation of all this learning
OPPO F11 Pro Launched in India: First Impressions
OPPO F11 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch Panoramic display and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.90%. The back has a 3D gradient design and is available in Thunder Black and Aurora Green colours in the 6GB/64GB storage option. It is priced at Rs 24,990.
MWC 2019: Everything else we saw in Barcelona
Qualcomm's 5G-connected car, flying taxis and robot, the highlight at the Mobile World Congress 2019 was 5G. Several companies showcases their 5G-connected vehicles as well at the event. Other quirky gadgets that we came across were world's smallest
Vivo V15 Pro with pop-up selfie camera: First look
Vivo V15 Pro comes with 32MP pop-up front camera & in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The price in India Rs 28,990 & it is powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor. Here's a first look.
Redmi Note 7 Pro with 48MP camera and Redmi Note 7 launched in India
Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched first in India along with the Redmi Note 7. Take a close look at the two new Redmi phones.
MWC 2019: Nubia Alpha smartphone that you can wear on your wrist
Nubia Alpha is a wearable smartphone with a 4-inch OLED display that you can wear on your wrist. It also doubles up as a fitness tracker to monitor steps, heart rate & more. The design is striking & Alpha looks straight out of a sci-fi movie of 90s.
