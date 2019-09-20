Vivo V17 Pro first look: Dual pop-up cameras, Snapdragon 675 processor and 4,100mAh battery

Tech Video
Apple bring ECG app to India; here’s how it works
Apple has finally received permission to launch its ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notification feature for Indian Apple Watch users. From tonight, the feature will go live for users of Apple Watch Series 4 with a software update.
Google Nest Hub review: The Google Assistant now has a display
Google Nest Hub is the latest smart speaker in India but it sports a display as well. Here's how it worked for us in our testing.
Samsung Galaxy M30s review: The mid-range smartphone to beat
Samsung Galaxy M30s has a 6000mAh battery and a triple camera setup on the back. It is priced at Rs XXXXX. But does it perform? Let’s find out in our review.
Vivo Z1X review: When good looks meet performance
Vivo Z1X costs Rs 16,990 and boasts of a Snapdragon 712 processor, 48MP triple rear camera setup, and 4,500mAh battery. Here is our review.
Moto E6s first look: The removable battery and back cover is back
Moto E6s sports a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio P22 processor, and a removable 3,000mAh battery with 10W charger in the box. The phone is priced at Rs 7,999.
Samsung Galaxy A50s first look: This smartphone promises stunning design, long battery life
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A50s, an ambitious premium mid-range smartphone in India. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display, three cameras on the back, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here is our first look.
Oppo Reno 2Z first look: Quad-cameras and premium design at Rs 29,990
Oppo Reno 2Z looks premium and it sports a quad-camera setup as well as a popup selfie camera. It is a more affordable device than the Reno 2.
Xiaomi MI A3 review: Triple cameras, stunning new design
Xiaomi's Mi A3 is the latest version of its stock Android phone. This time it has triple cameras, and here's how it performs.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro and everything else announced
Apple announced three new iPhones in the iPhone 11 series along with a new Apple Watch series 5 and pricing of its new services — Arcade and Apple TV+. Here is what we thought of the Apple Event on September 10.
Apple iPhone 11 first look
The IPhone 11 is the successor of the iPhone XR and comes with a 6.1-inch display and a dual camera set up powered by the A13 Bionic processor. It will start selling in India at prices starting Rs 64,900.
Apple Watch Series 5 first look
Apple Watch Series 5 has been launched with new features like a all-time on display, a compass and the ability to call emergency services in all countries. There is also a titanium option now.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max First look
Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max will offer a flagship experience with triple cameras that take computational photography to a whole new level. The phones have been priced Rs 99,900 onwards in India.
Apple Event: What to expect from iPhone 11, and what not to
Apple September 2019 event: Apple is expected to launch the all-new iPhone 11 series with three new iPhones and more today, and here's what one should expect from tonight's Apple event.
Asus ZenBook Flip 13 UX362 first look: A stylish convertible laptop
The Asus ZenBook Flip 13 is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop with the excellent build quality, impressive 13.3-inch touchscreen display and decent performance. Here is our first look at the Asus ZenBook Flip 13.
Android 10 is official: A look at top features
Android 10 has officially been made available for all Pixel phones. Check out what’s new.
Reliance JioFiber starts Rs 699 per month for 100Mbps: Here are the details
JioFiber's commercial services have launched with prices starting at Rs 699 and going up to Rs 8,499. Here are the details.
Chandrayaan-2 lands on Moon today: Expert answers all your questions
Chandrayaan-2 ISRO Mission 2019: A month-and-half after it took off from the launch pad at Sriharikota, traversing a distance of over 3,84,000 km, Chandrayaan-2 is ready to face its moment of truth.
Lenovo K10 Note first look: Snapdragon 710 processor, Dolby Atmos audio
The Lenovo K10 Note is priced starting from Rs 13,999. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor and runs on Android 9 Pie out of the box.
Realme XT: First look at the 64MP quad-camera phone
Realme XT has a quad-camera sensor at the back with 64MP primary camera, which is the highlight of the phone. The mid-premium device runs a Snapdragon 712 processor and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Here is our first look.
