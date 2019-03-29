Vivo V15 First Look: Vivo V15 is a mid-range smartphone priced at Rs 23,990 Vivo V15 sports a 32MP pop-up selfie camera on the front. It also sports an AI triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a secondary 8MP sensor and a third 5MP sensor. Here's our first look at the Vivo V15.

