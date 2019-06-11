Samsung Galaxy M40 with Infinity O display at Rs —-: First look

Tech Video
Honor 20 first look: A premium mid-range smartphone with quad cameras
Honor 20 has been launched in India. The smartphone features an eye-catching design, a larger battery, super fast Kirin 980 processor and four cameras on the back. Here is our first look at Honor 20.
OnePlus 7 review: Price is right, but what about performance?
OnePlus 7 is the latest and most awaited flagship from the company. But does it live up to the hype? Watch our review.
Apple focuses on speed, privacy with new software
Apple on Monday announced upcoming changes to its phone and computer software intended to highlight its increasing emphasis on digital services and to further position it as a fierce guardian of personal privacy.
Mac Pro first look
New Mac Pro features workstation-class Xeon processors up to 28 cores. It has 1.5TB capacity, eight PCIe expansion slots. Price - $5999 onwards
Redmi Note 7S review: Is the 48MP camera worth the hype?
Redmi Note 7S is Xiaomi's latest smartphone with a 48MP camera, but does it really perform well? And what about the camera hype? Watch our review to find out more.
Black Shark 2 first look: New take at a gaming smartphone
Black Shark 2 is powered by the Qualcomm 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with a touch response rate of 240Hz for smooth gaming.
Ads in Status, Night Mode, and more features WhatsApp is testing
WhatsApp is working on several new features that are under development such as the ability to share Status to Facebook Story, reverse image search in WhatsApp's in-app browser, and Night Mode. Let us take a look at these features in detail.
Saregama Carvaan Go review: Memories on the move
The Saregama Carvaan Go is a small device about the size of your palm, almost like one of the MP3 players from the past. At Rs 3,990, it's a bit expensive, but then old is gold and maybe we shouldn’t be putting a tag against that. Here is our review.
OPPO Reno 10x zoom edition Unboxing: A look at the new OPPO phone
OPPO Reno 10x zoom edition and OPPO Reno standard edition phones have been launched in India. The former is more premium with Snapdragon 855 processor, triple cameras at the back with 10x hybrid zoom support. We unbox the OPPO Reno 10x zoom edition.
Asus ZenBook Pro Duo first look: An impressive, dual-screen laptop
During its Computex 2019 keynote, Asus announced its flagship ZenBook Pro Duo laptop. The dual-screen laptop is designed to enhance your multitasking capabilities. Here is our first look at the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo.
Google Pixel 3a XL is here: But does it have the same great camera as the Pixel 3 XL?
Google Pixel 3a XL is promising the same great Pixel camera, but at a lower price. How does this really translate? Here's our take.
Redmi Note 7S launched in India with a 48MP rear camera
Redmi Note 7S has a 48MP camera at the back, comes with a glass body, and here's our first look of the phone.
Honor 20 Pro first impressions: Quad camera phone at a mid-range price
Honor has been making high-quality camera phones, and the Honor 20 Pro continues in that tradition with a quad camera setup that includes a 48MP main lens with f/1.4 aperture and an optical zoom of 3x. Here is our first look. It will retail for €599.
Nokia 3.2 with Snapdragon 429 processor launched in India: First Look
Nokia 3.2 runs Google's Android 9.0 Pie operating system in its stock configuration and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery.
Google Pixel 3a XL review: Great camera, but is that enough?
Google Pixel 3A XL promises the same great performance as the original Pixel 3 phones. Watch our review to find out how this lives up to the claim.
Asus Zenfone 6 first look: OnePlus 7 rival is here
The Zenfone 6 is the high-end smartphone that will take on OnePlus 7. Here is our first look at the Asus ZenFone 6.
Google AI Impact Challenge: India’s Wadhwani AI uses AI to solve pest infestation problem in crops
Pest infestation in cotton crops is one of the major challenges faced by farmers in the country.
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Stunning Display and Pop-up Selfie Camera
The OnePlus 7 Pro with be the budget flagship maker's premium flagship with a stunning display, top-end three-camera set up and a pop-up selfie camera. The 12GB variant will cost Rs 57,999.
Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Which one should you pick?
Both the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro made our list of best mid-range smartphones. But which one is the best for you? Let’s take a closer look at the two phones in this comparison.
Advertising