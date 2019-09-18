Toggle Menu Sections

Samsung Galaxy M30s review: The mid-range smartphone to beat

Samsung Galaxy M30s has a 6000mAh battery and a triple camera setup on the back. It is priced at Rs XXXXX. But does it perform? Let’s find out in our review.

06:16

Google Nest Hub review: The Google Assistant now has a display

Google Nest Hub is the latest smart speaker in India but it sports a display as well. Here's how it worked for us in our testing.

02:58

03:28

Vivo Z1X review: When good looks meet performance

Vivo Z1X costs Rs 16,990 and boasts of a Snapdragon 712 processor, 48MP triple rear camera setup, and 4,500mAh battery. Here is our review.

01:11

Moto E6s first look: The removable battery and back cover is back

Moto E6s sports a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio P22 processor, and a removable 3,000mAh battery with 10W charger in the box. The phone is priced at Rs 7,999.

01:06

Samsung Galaxy A50s first look: This smartphone promises stunning design, long battery life

Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A50s, an ambitious premium mid-range smartphone in India. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display, three cameras on the back, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here is our first look.

01:16

Oppo Reno 2Z first look: Quad-cameras and premium design at Rs 29,990

Oppo Reno 2Z looks premium and it sports a quad-camera setup as well as a popup selfie camera. It is a more affordable device than the Reno 2.

05:10

Xiaomi MI A3 review: Triple cameras, stunning new design

Xiaomi's Mi A3 is the latest version of its stock Android phone. This time it has triple cameras, and here's how it performs.

02:02

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and everything else announced

Apple announced three new iPhones in the iPhone 11 series along with a new Apple Watch series 5 and pricing of its new services — Arcade and Apple TV+. Here is what we thought of the Apple Event on September 10.

01:20

Apple iPhone 11 first look

The IPhone 11 is the successor of the iPhone XR and comes with a 6.1-inch display and a dual camera set up powered by the A13 Bionic processor. It will start selling in India at prices starting Rs 64,900.

01:10

Apple Watch Series 5 first look

Apple Watch Series 5 has been launched with new features like a all-time on display, a compass and the ability to call emergency services in all countries. There is also a titanium option now.

01:03

Apple iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max First look

Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max will offer a flagship experience with triple cameras that take computational photography to a whole new level. The phones have been priced Rs 99,900 onwards in India.

02:07

Apple Event: What to expect from iPhone 11, and what not to

Apple September 2019 event: Apple is expected to launch the all-new iPhone 11 series with three new iPhones and more today, and here's what one should expect from tonight's Apple event.

01:58

Asus ZenBook Flip 13 UX362 first look: A stylish convertible laptop

The Asus ZenBook Flip 13 is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop with the excellent build quality, impressive 13.3-inch touchscreen display and decent performance. Here is our first look at the Asus ZenBook Flip 13.

04:15

Android 10 is official: A look at top features

Android 10 has officially been made available for all Pixel phones. Check out what’s new.

03:37

Reliance JioFiber starts Rs 699 per month for 100Mbps: Here are the details

JioFiber's commercial services have launched with prices starting at Rs 699 and going up to Rs 8,499. Here are the details.

19:39

Chandrayaan-2 lands on Moon today: Expert answers all your questions

Chandrayaan-2 ISRO Mission 2019: A month-and-half after it took off from the launch pad at Sriharikota, traversing a distance of over 3,84,000 km, Chandrayaan-2 is ready to face its moment of truth.

01:07

Lenovo K10 Note first look: Snapdragon 710 processor, Dolby Atmos audio

The Lenovo K10 Note is priced starting from Rs 13,999. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor and runs on Android 9 Pie out of the box.

01:06

Realme XT: First look at the 64MP quad-camera phone

Realme XT has a quad-camera sensor at the back with 64MP primary camera, which is the highlight of the phone. The mid-premium device runs a Snapdragon 712 processor and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Here is our first look.

02:30

Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro: Check out the phone with the 64MP camera

Redmi Note 8 series has launched in China. We take a look at the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro with the new cameras

03:59

Motorola One Action review: Bringing innovation to the mid-range

Motorola One Action brings an action cam to the mid-range segment with enhanced video stabilisation. Here is what it can do.

