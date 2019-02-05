Samsung Galaxy M20 review: Big battery, good performance.

Tech Video
Quirky Gadgets: HoMedics SoundSpa First Look
If you have trouble falling asleep, then you should give HoMedics SoundSpa a try. The white noise sound machine is aimed for people who find it difficult to sleep in noisy environments. It comes with six sound modes and is priced at Rs 1990.
Samsung Galaxy M10 review: Stylish budget phone, good performance
Samsung Galaxy M10 is the company's latest budget phone under its new Galaxy M series. It has an Infinity-V notch display, dual rear cameras & packs a 3,400mAh battery. So, how does it perform? We find out in our review.
Amazon Echo Input review: Now turn any old speaker smart
With the Amazon Echo Input, you can turn any old speaker you have into an Alexa speaker. At Rs 2,999, it doesn't cost much and gets the job done. Here is our detailed review of Amazon Echo Input.
TRAI’s deadline for cable, DTH companies is Jan 31: How to choose your channels
TRAI's deadline for choosing 100 channels on your cable TV ends on Jan 31. Here's how the TRAI channel selector app can sort some of the confusion.
Asus ZenBook 13 first look: High-end Windows notebook with premium specs
The 13-inch Asus ZenBook is a premium notebook with top-of-the-line specifications and features. It also incorporates a unique NumberPad trackpad, which looks similar to the ScreenPad featured in the company's premium ZenBook 15 Pro.
Honor View20 review: Camera, design are the highlights
Honor View20 is the company's first big flagship for 2019. Here's our review of the phone.
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 officially launched in India: Price, specifications and other details
Samsung has launched its Galaxy M series in India with the M10 and M20 being launched. The Galaxy M is online exclusive and will be sold on Amazon Indian and Samsung online store. Here's our first look.
LG G7+ ThinQ review: A more affordable flagship, but how does it perform?
LG G7+ ThinQ launched in India at a price of Rs 39,990. But does the flagship perform well? Here's our review.
How to dictate WhatsApp messages using your keyboard app
WhatsApp messages can be dictated to send to contacts, thanks to mic feature on Android or iOS keyboard. The dictation feature can also be used to type Gmail or Instagram messages. Here is how to use.
Ultimate Ears Boom 3 first look: Stylish, waterproof Bluetooth speaker
Ultimate Ears' Boom 3 is a portable, wireless speaker that can be used in a variety of conditions and is perfect for the pool or the beach. The speaker looks great and is claimed to offer exceptional sound. Here is our first look of Boom 3.
Super Blood Wolf Moon, Total Lunar Eclipse of 2019: Here are the visuals
January 20-21 was the last total lunar eclipse for this decade. Watch the visuals of the Super blood moon of 2019.
Honor 10 Lite review: A mid-range smartphone with good camera
At Rs 13,999, Honor 10 Lite is an affordable mid-range smartphone with smooth performance. From its design to cameras, this is yet another solid phone from Honor, at a price you can’t argue with. Here is our review of Honor 10 Lite.
Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition first look: A high-end smartphone with dual screens
Vivo's latest flagship comes with no notches or holes to create a bezel-less smartphone. Instead, it comes with two screens and three cameras. Here is our first look at Vivo Nex Dual Display Edition.
Zebronics Zeb Peace vs Boult Audio Tru5ive review
Airpods are expensive. This is why a lot of companies are offering earpods at affordable price points. We test the Zebronics Zeb Peace and the Boult Audio Tru5ive.
TRAI’s new rules for DTH, cable operators: What consumers need to know
TRAI's new rules for DTH, cable TV come into effect on Feb 1, 2019. For consumers, this means they have choose all their channels, and pay only for what to wish to watch. Here are details.
CES 2019: Battle of voice assistants to automobiles
CES 2019 will see a big focus on the power of voice assistants, new technology in the world of automobiles and more.
Honor 10 Lite first look: A smartphone made for the masses
Honor 10 Lite is the latest mid-range smartphone that aims to take on Realme U1 and Redmi Note 5. The phone features a large 6.21-inch display and is powered by a Kirin 710 processor. Here's our first look at Honor 10 Lite.
Fitbit Charge 3 Review
Fitbit Charge 3 comes with a larger screen, more battery life and a design that is easier to manage. This is clearly the best fitness band you can buy at the moment.
First Look: Microsoft Surface Go
Microsoft's Surface Go is aimed at those who want to work on the move and not have to spend a lot for it. The Surface Go is Microsoft's most affordable Surface device ever and comes with pen and keyboard support.
