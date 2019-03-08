Samsung Galaxy Buds review

Tech Video
Samsung Galaxy S10+ Review
It’s the 10th anniversary of Samsung’s Galaxy range and the Korean Giant has fine tuned its flagship to show off a decade of learning from over 2 billion customers. The Samsung Galaxy S10+ is the manifestation of all this learning
OPPO F11 Pro Launched in India: First Impressions
OPPO F11 Pro comes with a 6.5-inch Panoramic display and a screen-to-body ratio of 90.90%. The back has a 3D gradient design and is available in Thunder Black and Aurora Green colours in the 6GB/64GB storage option. It is priced at Rs 24,990.
MWC 2019: Everything else we saw in Barcelona
Qualcomm's 5G-connected car, flying taxis and robot, the highlight at the Mobile World Congress 2019 was 5G. Several companies showcases their 5G-connected vehicles as well at the event. Other quirky gadgets that we came across were world's smallest
Vivo V15 Pro with pop-up selfie camera: First look
Vivo V15 Pro comes with 32MP pop-up front camera & in-display fingerprint sensor as well. The price in India Rs 28,990 & it is powered by a Snapdragon 675 processor. Here's a first look.
Redmi Note 7 Pro with 48MP camera and Redmi Note 7 launched in India
Redmi Note 7 Pro was launched first in India along with the Redmi Note 7. Take a close look at the two new Redmi phones.
MWC 2019: Nubia Alpha smartphone that you can wear on your wrist
Nubia Alpha is a wearable smartphone with a 4-inch OLED display that you can wear on your wrist. It also doubles up as a fitness tracker to monitor steps, heart rate & more. The design is striking & Alpha looks straight out of a sci-fi movie of 90s.
MWC 2019: Nubia X with dual displays showcased
Nubia showcased its dual display phone, Nubia X at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona. The phone gets a primary 6.26-inches screen along with a 5.1-inch display on the back. It has two fingerprint scanner and dual cameras as well.
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First look
Samsung Galaxy A30 and Galaxy A50 have been launched globally and will be announced in India soon. Both the phone have a 6.4-inch display and 4,000mAh battery.The phones were showcased at the Mobile World Congress 2019 in Barcelona.
MWC 2019: Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Look
Energizer Power Max P18K Pop is the world’s first smartphone with a massive 18,000mAh battery. Given the large battery, the phone is around 18 mm thick, which is almost as thick as as three standard smartphones stacked on top of each other.
MWC 2019: Interview with HMD Global India’s head Ajey Mehta
MWC 2019: Nokia 9 PureView will come to India soon along with the other devices the company showcased at the show. Check out our interview with HMD Global's India head Ajey Mehta.
LG launches two new phones at MWC 2019: First look at V50 ThinQ and G8 ThinQ
LG V50 ThinQ and G8 ThinQ are the company's latest flagship devices. Here's our first look of the new LG phones.
Xiaomi Mi 9 first look: The affordable flagship is here
Xiaomi is bringing the flagship Mi 9 to Europe. The high-end Android phone sports a 6.39-inch AMOLED FHD+ display and is powered by a Snapdragon 855 processor. Here is our first look at Xiaomi Mi 9.
Sony Xperia 1, 10, and 10 Plus with new 21:9 screen: Here’s a first look
Sony have launched the Xperia 1, Xperia 10 & 10 Plus at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. With a 21:9 aspect ratio screen, users can now run two apps simultaneously on the screen with multi-window feature. Here is our first look.
MWC 2019: ZTE Axon 10 Pro and Blade V10 first look
ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G and Blade V10 were launched at MWC 2019. Here's our first look for the phones from the show floor.
Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 with 5G launched at MWC 2019
Mi Mix 3 with 5G connectivity was showcased by Xiaomi at the MWC 2019. Mi Mix 3 runs the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor. Here's our first look.
Nokia 210, Nokia 4.2, Nokia 3.2 and Nokia 1 Plus launched at MWC 2019
HMD Global launched a total of five phones its MWC pre-show event. Other than the Nokia 9 PureView, the company revealed a Nokia 210 feature phone, Nokia 4.2 and 3.2 mid-range phones and finally, Nokia 1 Plus Android Go edition.
At MWC 2019, Nokia 9 PureView sports five cameras at the back
Nokia 9 PureView puts all the focus on the rear camera as it comes with five sensors arranged in a circles. Here's our first look.
Huawei Mate X: The foldable phone that costs $2600 is here
Huawei Mate X is the company's first foldable phone with 5G support. We got our hands on the device, and here is the first look.
Oppo 10x lossless zoom camera tech: First look
At an event before MWC in Barcelona, Oppo showed off its 10x lossless zoom camera module with a triple-camera setup. The company says the camera module is ready for mass production, and will be featured in a smartphone coming in Q2 of 2019.
Advertising