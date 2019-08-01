Samsung Galaxy A80 first look: A premium phone with unique rotating camera

Tech Video
Lenovo Yoga S940 first impression: Slimmest Laptop in India
Lenovo Yoga S940 will be among the thinnest, slimmest laptops you can buy in India. And it packs a punch with a top-end processor and Dolby Atmos audio.
Realme X review: Premium design, excellent cameras at Rs 19,999
Realme X comes with a premium design, pop-up selfie camera, dual rear cameras at an affordable price. So, how is the overall performance? We find out in our full review.
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review: At Rs 31,999 can this beat the OnePlus 7 Pro?
Redmi K20 Pro calls itself as a flagship killer. We explain in our review how it really performs.
Redmi K20 review: A premium Xiaomi phone that demands your attention
Redmi K20 is a premium mid-range smartphone that has an exciting design, a bright and colorful AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 processor, triple cameras on the rear, a pop-up camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery. Here is our detailed review.
Vivo Z1 Pro review: Good performance and looks at Rs 14,990
Vivo Z1 Pro is a budget smartphone priced at Rs 14,990 for the base model. It is quite powerful and is able to play heavy games and perform all the tasks thrown at it easily. Here is our review.
Asus ROG Phone II first look: A gaming phone with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 855 Plus processor
Asus has launched the second-generation ROG Phone, a smartphone designed to lure serious mobile gamers. The phone comes with a large AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here is our first look.
Redmi K20 first look: Rival to Realme X?
Xiaomi Redmi K20 is the company's latest attempt to lure premium buyers. The smartphone has a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a pop-up selfie camera. Here is our first look
Realme 3i review: It looks nice and performs well
Realme 3i looks like a cross between the Realme 3 and Realme C2. The phone is a trimmed down version of Realme 3 and here is how it performs.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Here’s how it performs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is the latest Android tablet from the company. Here's our review of the new tablet.
Redmi K20 Pro hands-on: At Rs 27,999, this is the new Redmi flagship
Redmi K20 Pro has all the specifications of a flagship with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM and triple camera at the back. Here's our first look.
Realme X with pop-up front camera at Rs 16,999 onwards. : First look
Realme X is among the cheapest pop-up selfie camera phones at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB +128GB variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It has two cameras at the back, where the primary sensor is 48MP. Here's a first look.
Realme 3i first look: The Realme C2 look-alike is here
Realme 3i looks a lot like the Realme C2 but underneath the phone is more like Realme 3. It is priced at Rs 7,999 onwards. Here's the first look of the device.
LG W30 review: This phone gets the triple rear cameras right, but is it enough?
For a phone priced under Rs 10,000, LG W30 packs a good ultra-wide sensor in its triple camera setup. Here is how the phone performs.
iOS 13: Top features explained
iOS 13 Beta is now available for those who want to test it out. From dark mode to memoji in chats, here's the best of what it has to offer.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e first look: A premium Android tablet with impressive design
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is an impressive, compact Android tablet with a bright AMOLED display and premium design. It boasts a Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Here is our first look of the Galaxy Tab S5e.
Xiaomi Redmi 7A with 12MP camera, 4,000mAh battery launched: First look
Xiaomi has launched its budget Redmi 7A in India. The successor to Redmi 6A has similar specifications, though the new phone comes with a bigger 4,000mAh battery. Redmi 7A is priced under Rs 7,000 and comes in two storage configurations. Here is a fi
Hyundai Kona Electric first look
Days after the Union Budget gave a big push to the electric vehicle segment in India by offering incentives on loans taken for purchasing these green vehicles, Hyundai has launched its Kona Electric SUV in India.
iPadOS: Here is what you should look forward to
Apple released the public beta of iOS and MacOS last week and we have been playing with the new software update to figure out what’s going to improve my life as someone in the Apple ecosystem.
Motorola One Vision review: Should you spend Rs 20,000 for it?
Motorola One Vision is a mid-range device that has an ultra-wide display, Dolby speaker, and Night Vision camera. But how does it perform in real life?
Advertising