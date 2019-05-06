Redmi 7 review: Another budget phone from Xiaomi, but how does it perform?

Tech Video
Samsung Galaxy S10e: The best compact smartphone of 2019
A faster processor, compact size and camera improvements make the Galaxy S10e a compelling upgrade. If you own an older Galaxy S smartphone, now’s the time to upgrade. Here is our detailed review of Samsung Galaxy S10e.
Redmi Y3 review: Hype around 32MP front camera, but how does it perform?
Redmi Y3's back camera performs very well in good lighting onditions and its edge detection is on point.
‘Privacy-focused’ Facebook puts the spotlight on groups
Facebook is launching a major redesign of its app and website built around letting people connect with groups that share their interests.
Realme 3 Pro review: Can this challenge the Redmi Note 7 Pro?
Realme 3 Pro is the latest 'Pro' phone from the new brand. It promises a lot of features, and a high quality performance at a budget price of Rs 13,999. Here's what we thought after reviewing the phone.
Samsung Galaxy S10e first look: The most powerful compact smartphone
Samsung Galaxy S10e is pitched as a powerful compact smartphone. The phone has a 5.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole design, a snappy Exynos 9820 processor, dual cameras on the back, and a 3100mAh battery.
Best camera phones under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro and more
Redmi Note 7, Realme 3 Pro, Mi A2 and other top budget smartphones that offer an excellent camera: Here's what you need to keep in mind.
Review: Apple Airpods 2
Apple AirPods 2 is an upgrade on what could be the world’s most popular earphones. The latest version offers Hey Siri compatibility and wireless charging.
Redmi 7 First Look: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, 6.26-inch dot notch display
Redmi 7 has been launched in India. It is priced at Rs 7,999 for the base variant.
Redmi Y3 First Look: 32MP selfie camera, 6.26-inch dot notch display
Redmi Y3 is Xiaomi's first smartphone to feature a 32MP selfie camera located in the device's dot notch display.
Realme 3 Pro first look: Not just a looker, it performs too
With Snapdragon 710 processor and 16MP+5MP camera, the Realme 3 Pro not only looks good but promises a lot on the specifications.
Apple iPad Mini (2019) review: The world’s best small tablet
Apple has launched the new iPad Mini, more than three years after the release of the iPad Mini 4. The latest iPad Mini comes with upgraded internals, Apple Pencil support and an improved display. Here is our review of the new iPad Mini.
Review: Amazon Echo Show
Amazon Echo Show offers a 10-inch display that lets you consume content along with Alexa voice commands. The Echo Show has a big speaker too that adds to the experience.
Huawei P30 Pro review: A game changer?
If last year’s P20 Pro had a revolutionary camera setup, this year’s follow-up is a different beast altogether in terms of mobile photography. The P30 Pro has a redesigned camera setup. Here is our detailed review of Huawei P30 Pro.
Best mobiles to pick under Rs15,000: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and more.
Here's a list of top smartphone to consider under Rs 15,000 in India right. This list is based on phones we have reviewed.
First black hole image revealed
Scientists on Wednesday revealed the first image ever made of a black hole, depicting a fiery ring of gravity-twisted light swirling around the edge of the abyss.
Samsung Galaxy A40 with 25MP front camera: First look
Samsung Galaxy A40 is another Galaxy A series phone by the company. It comes with a 25MP front camera as well as dual rear cameras of 16MP+5MP where the secondary lens is ultra-wide. The phone has 5.9-inch Infinity-U display and a 3,100 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A80 has rotating pop-up selfie camera: Here is how it works
Samsung Galaxy A80 has a unique pop-up rotating selfie camera setup. The camera setup consists of a 48MP primary camera, 8MP secondary ultra-wide camera and a third Time of Flight depth sensor.
Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple rear cameras, 4,500mAh battery: First look
Samsung Galaxy A70 is the company's mid-segment phone in the Indian market that comes with its Infinity-U notch design, triple rear cameras, on-screen fingerprint sensor, and a large 4,500mAh battery. Here is a first look.
Vivo Apex 2019 Concept first look: The port-less smartphone is here
Vivo Apex 2019 Concept smartphone comes with a unibody design with no buttons or ports. The Apex 2019 also lacks a charging port and instead uses a charging connection on the back that also allows for data transfer.
