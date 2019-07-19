Realme 3i review: It looks nice and performs well

Tech Video
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Here’s how it performs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is the latest Android tablet from the company. Here's our review of the new tablet.
Redmi K20 Pro hands-on: At Rs 27,999, this is the new Redmi flagship
Redmi K20 Pro has all the specifications of a flagship with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, 8GB RAM and triple camera at the back. Here's our first look.
Realme X with pop-up front camera at Rs 16,999 onwards. : First look
Realme X is among the cheapest pop-up selfie camera phones at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB +128GB variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant. It has two cameras at the back, where the primary sensor is 48MP. Here's a first look.
Realme 3i first look: The Realme C2 look-alike is here
Realme 3i looks a lot like the Realme C2 but underneath the phone is more like Realme 3. It is priced at Rs 7,999 onwards. Here's the first look of the device.
LG W30 review: This phone gets the triple rear cameras right, but is it enough?
For a phone priced under Rs 10,000, LG W30 packs a good ultra-wide sensor in its triple camera setup. Here is how the phone performs.
iOS 13: Top features explained
iOS 13 Beta is now available for those who want to test it out. From dark mode to memoji in chats, here's the best of what it has to offer.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e first look: A premium Android tablet with impressive design
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is an impressive, compact Android tablet with a bright AMOLED display and premium design. It boasts a Snapdragon 670 processor, 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory. Here is our first look of the Galaxy Tab S5e.
Xiaomi Redmi 7A with 12MP camera, 4,000mAh battery launched: First look
Xiaomi has launched its budget Redmi 7A in India. The successor to Redmi 6A has similar specifications, though the new phone comes with a bigger 4,000mAh battery. Redmi 7A is priced under Rs 7,000 and comes in two storage configurations. Here is a fi
Hyundai Kona Electric first look
Days after the Union Budget gave a big push to the electric vehicle segment in India by offering incentives on loans taken for purchasing these green vehicles, Hyundai has launched its Kona Electric SUV in India.
iPadOS: Here is what you should look forward to
Apple released the public beta of iOS and MacOS last week and we have been playing with the new software update to figure out what’s going to improve my life as someone in the Apple ecosystem.
Motorola One Vision review: Should you spend Rs 20,000 for it?
Motorola One Vision is a mid-range device that has an ultra-wide display, Dolby speaker, and Night Vision camera. But how does it perform in real life?
Samsung Galaxy Fit e, Galaxy Watch Active in India: First look
The Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit e are the latest wearables for the Indian market. Here's our first look.
Honor 20 review: Faster performance, respectable cameras in a familiar package
At Rs 32,999, Honor 20 competes with OnePlus 7 and Asus 6Z. Honor 20 is among the best premium mid-range smartphones today and yet it lacks that certain “wow” factor. Here is our review of Honor 20.
Motorola One Vision first look: The tall phone that promises a lot
Motorola One Vision features an Exynos processor, 48MP camera, and runs stock Android. The phone also looks premium and has a ultrawide display.
Nokia 2.2 first look: MediaTek Helio A22, up to 3GB of RAM and more.
Nokia 2.2 has a 5.71-inch HD+ U-shaped notch display and comes with a 3,000 mAh removable battery. The device has a glossy plastic back (polycarbonate), which can be removed for inserting SIM & memory cards.
Asus 6Z review: An innovative smartphone with a rotating camera
Asus 6Z has a notch-less display and comes with an innovative flip camera. The smartphone also features a Snapdragon 855 processor and a 5,000mAh battery. Here is our detailed review of Asus 6Z.
Nubia Red Magic 3 First Look: First gaming smartphone to come with an integrated cooling fan
Nubia Red Magic 3 sports flagship grade specifications like a Snapdragon 855 processor without the premium price tag.
Saregama Carvaan Go, OnePlus 7, Amazon Echo Show: Top Father’s Day tech gifts to consider
OnePlus 7 to Carvaan Go, Amazon Echo Show, and more. We have compiled a list of top gadgets to consider to gift your dad this Father's Day. The list also includes smartphones across various price segments, as well as, wireless earphones and tablet.
Samsung Galaxy M40 with Infinity O display at Rs 19,990: First look
Samsung Galaxy M40 is among the cheapest to feature Samsung's Infinity O display, where the front camera is embedded inside the hole punch on the top left of the screen. Here is a first look. It is priced at Rs 19,990.
