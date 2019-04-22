Tech Video
Realme 3 Pro first look: Not just a looker, it performs too
With Snapdragon 710 processor and 16MP+5MP camera, the Realme 3 Pro not only looks good but promises a lot on the specifications.
Realme 3 Pro First Look
Apple iPad Mini (2019) review: The world’s best small tablet
Apple has launched the new iPad Mini, more than three years after the release of the iPad Mini 4. The latest iPad Mini comes with upgraded internals, Apple Pencil support and an improved display. Here is our review of the new iPad Mini.
Review: Amazon Echo Show
Amazon Echo Show offers a 10-inch display that lets you consume content along with Alexa voice commands. The Echo Show has a big speaker too that adds to the experience.
Huawei P30 Pro review: A game changer?
If last year’s P20 Pro had a revolutionary camera setup, this year’s follow-up is a different beast altogether in terms of mobile photography. The P30 Pro has a redesigned camera setup. Here is our detailed review of Huawei P30 Pro.
Best mobiles to pick under Rs15,000: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and more.
Here's a list of top smartphone to consider under Rs 15,000 in India right. This list is based on phones we have reviewed.
First black hole image revealed
Scientists on Wednesday revealed the first image ever made of a black hole, depicting a fiery ring of gravity-twisted light swirling around the edge of the abyss.
Samsung Galaxy A40 with 25MP front camera: First look
Samsung Galaxy A40 is another Galaxy A series phone by the company. It comes with a 25MP front camera as well as dual rear cameras of 16MP+5MP where the secondary lens is ultra-wide. The phone has 5.9-inch Infinity-U display and a 3,100 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A80 has rotating pop-up selfie camera: Here is how it works
Samsung Galaxy A80 has a unique pop-up rotating selfie camera setup. The camera setup consists of a 48MP primary camera, 8MP secondary ultra-wide camera and a third Time of Flight depth sensor.
Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple rear cameras, 4,500mAh battery: First look
Samsung Galaxy A70 is the company's mid-segment phone in the Indian market that comes with its Infinity-U notch design, triple rear cameras, on-screen fingerprint sensor, and a large 4,500mAh battery. Here is a first look.
Vivo Apex 2019 Concept first look: The port-less smartphone is here
Vivo Apex 2019 Concept smartphone comes with a unibody design with no buttons or ports. The Apex 2019 also lacks a charging port and instead uses a charging connection on the back that also allows for data transfer.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless review: Earbuds for audiophiles
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless is the best true wireless earbuds when it comes to audio quality. Sennheiser has focused on what it does best & at the moment that is a clear USP for this product. Here's why it is the only earbuds for audiophiles.
Vivo V15 First Look: Vivo V15 is a mid-range smartphone priced at Rs 23,990
Vivo V15 sports a 32MP pop-up selfie camera on the front. It also sports an AI triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a secondary 8MP sensor and a third 5MP sensor. Here's our first look at the Vivo V15.
WhatsApp testing three new features to prevent fake news from spreading
WhatsApp is testing three new features - ‘Forwarding Info’, ‘Frequently Forwarded’ and 'Search by image' - to curb the spread of fake news on its platforms. The features said to be under development, are likely to be available for Android users soon.
Huawei P30 Pro has a 5x optical zoom and quad cameras on the back
In an interview with Indianexpress.com, Kevin Ho who heads Huawei’s mobile handset business discusses the P30 Pro, the company’s latest flagship that has a 5x periscope-like optical zoom and four cameras on the back.
Huawei P30 Pro first look: Flagship smartphone with quad cameras
Huawei has officially launched the P30 Pro, the company's latest flagship smartphone that comes with a Leica-branded quad-camera setup. The phone has some great specifications. Here is our first look at Huawei P30 Pro.
Samsung Galaxy M30 review: Samsung promises on the specifications but is it a value for money deal?
Samsung Galaxy M30 promises a lot on the specifications of the device but is it enough to take on the competition? Here is our review of the Samsung Galaxy M30.
Xiaomi Redmi Go first look: Entry-level smartphone with Android Go onboard
At Rs 4,499, Redmi Go is Xiaomi’s most affordable smartphone in India. It’s the smartphone made for the masses. Here is our first look at Xiaomi Redmi Go.
Huawei Mate X is the world’s first and fastest 5G foldable phone
Huawei Mate X has a single, flexible display that folds and unfolds to transform the device from a smartphone to an 8-inch tablet.
Xiaomi Mi Pay first look: UPI-based mobile payments service launched in India
Xiaomi has launched its UPI-based payment app Mi Pay in India. With Mi Pay, users can transfer money or even pay utility bills. Here is our first look at Mi Pay app.
