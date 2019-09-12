Oppo Reno 2Z first look: Quad-cameras and premium design at Rs 29,990

Tech Video
Xiaomi MI A3 review: Triple cameras, stunning new design
Xiaomi's Mi A3 is the latest version of its stock Android phone. This time it has triple cameras, and here's how it performs.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro and everything else announced
Apple announced three new iPhones in the iPhone 11 series along with a new Apple Watch series 5 and pricing of its new services — Arcade and Apple TV+. Here is what we thought of the Apple Event on September 10.
Apple iPhone 11 first look
The IPhone 11 is the successor of the iPhone XR and comes with a 6.1-inch display and a dual camera set up powered by the A13 Bionic processor. It will start selling in India at prices starting Rs 64,900.
Apple Watch Series 5 first look
Apple Watch Series 5 has been launched with new features like a all-time on display, a compass and the ability to call emergency services in all countries. There is also a titanium option now.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro & Pro Max First look
Apple iPhone 11 Pro and Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max will offer a flagship experience with triple cameras that take computational photography to a whole new level. The phones have been priced Rs 99,900 onwards in India.
Apple Event: What to expect from iPhone 11, and what not to
Apple September 2019 event: Apple is expected to launch the all-new iPhone 11 series with three new iPhones and more today, and here's what one should expect from tonight's Apple event.
Asus ZenBook Flip 13 UX362 first look: A stylish convertible laptop
The Asus ZenBook Flip 13 is a 2-in-1 convertible laptop with the excellent build quality, impressive 13.3-inch touchscreen display and decent performance. Here is our first look at the Asus ZenBook Flip 13.
Android 10 is official: A look at top features
Android 10 has officially been made available for all Pixel phones. Check out what’s new.
Reliance JioFiber starts Rs 699 per month for 100Mbps: Here are the details
JioFiber's commercial services have launched with prices starting at Rs 699 and going up to Rs 8,499. Here are the details.
Chandrayaan-2 lands on Moon today: Expert answers all your questions
Chandrayaan-2 ISRO Mission 2019: A month-and-half after it took off from the launch pad at Sriharikota, traversing a distance of over 3,84,000 km, Chandrayaan-2 is ready to face its moment of truth.
Lenovo K10 Note first look: Snapdragon 710 processor, Dolby Atmos audio
The Lenovo K10 Note is priced starting from Rs 13,999. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor and runs on Android 9 Pie out of the box.
Realme XT: First look at the 64MP quad-camera phone
Realme XT has a quad-camera sensor at the back with 64MP primary camera, which is the highlight of the phone. The mid-premium device runs a Snapdragon 712 processor and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Here is our first look.
Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro: Check out the phone with the 64MP camera
Redmi Note 8 series has launched in China. We take a look at the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro with the new cameras
Motorola One Action review: Bringing innovation to the mid-range
Motorola One Action brings an action cam to the mid-range segment with enhanced video stabilisation. Here is what it can do.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ review
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is most productive and trustworthy Android phones you can buy. It is also the closest Android has got to a business phone. At Rs 79,999, this phone is pricey.
OPPO Reno 2 Unboxing: It’s all the camera
OPPO Reno 2 supports 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom. The premium mid-range smartphone has four cameras on the back and a 16MP Shark-fin rising camera. Here is our unboxing video of OPPO Reno 2.
Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop: First Look
Lenovo Legion is a gaming laptop having 9th gen Intel Core i7 processor & Nvidia RTX2060 GPU, which looks more like a professional laptop. It comes with good specifications & features ray-tracing functionality that helps in future-proofing the device
Motorola One Action first look: Focus is on the video camera
Motorola One Action has launched for Rs 13,999: Here's our first look at the new phone.
Realme 5 Pro first look: Quad cameras, waterdrop notch and crystal back
Realme 5 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor. It runs Google's Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company's own Color OS 6.0 skin on top.
Advertising