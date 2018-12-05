Oppo R17 Pro review: At Rs 45,990 can it beat OnePlus 6T?

Tech Video
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) review: Solid budget option
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) is a new budget phone starting at Rs 12,999 going up all the way to Rs 16,999. Here is our review of the Max Pro M2 performs
Asus ZenFone Max M2 review: An unbeatable mid-range smartphone
Asus ZenFone Max M2 has a great camera, a sharp display, snappy Snapdragon 632 processor, and a 4,000mAh battery. Consider this a huge step over the original model. Here is our review of Asus ZenFone Max M2.
Nubia Red Magic: The new gaming phone?
Consider the Nubia Red Magic if you are an avid mobile gamer and are sure that is the primary reason you own a smartphone. This gaming phone is priced Rs 29,999.
Honor Magic 2 first look: The slider phone with six cameras
Honor Magic 2 comes has a notchless slider design and top-of-the-line specifications. This is almost bezel-less with six cameras in total - three on the back and three on the front. Here is our first look at Honor Magic 2.
India-UK Future Tech festival honours Indian tech startups
The British Commission honoured 7 Indian startups as part of the TECH Rocketship Awards in New Delhi. The awards for the startups were across categories like fintech, med-tech, Internet of Things, cloud computing, data analytics and cyber security.
Nokia 7.1 Review: Design, Display USPs; Exciting Features of Android 9.0 Pie
Nokia 7.1, the new premium mid-end phone by HMD Global has a price of Rs 19,999. The USPs are its HDR10 display and stunning glass body design. The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie bringing in exciting features. So, how does it perform? Here is our review.
Nokia 8.1 review: The new phone is stylish and packs a powerful performance
Nokia 8.1 sports a price tag of Rs 26,999. Here's our review of the phone.
Apple iPad Pro 2018 Review
Apple iPad Pro 2018 is available in two versions. We tried out the 12.9-inch version with the keyboard folio and new Apple Pencil. Here is the review.
Asus Zenfone Max Pro (M2) first look: Here is the new budget phone from Asus
Asus has launched the Zenfone Max Pro (M2) in India. Here is our first look at the phone.
Huawei Mate 20 Pro review: A premium smartphone done right
Huawei’s latest flagship smartphone - the Mate 20 Pro - is a beast. The high-end Android smartphone boasts a number of impressive features.
Nokia 8.1 officially launched in India: Here’s a close look at the phone
Nokia 8.1 sports a 6.18-inch display which is compatible with HDR 10 content, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor. Here's our first look
Honor 8C review: Good performance, battery
Honor 8C, the new budget smartphone that has dual rear cameras and full screen display. This is also among the first smartphones in the market to pack Snapdragon 632 processor. So how does it perform? We find out in our review.
MacBook Air 2018: Should you buy?
Apple has finally come up with a new version of its MacBook Air, probably the most iconic laptop ever. But can it live up to the expectations of users?
Nokia 7.1 officially launched in India: Here’s a first look at the phone
Nokia 7.1 comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 processor, 4GB RAM, dual-cameras at the back and runs Android Pie out of the box. Here's our first look.
Asus ROG Phone first look: A gaming phone made for PUBG, Fortnite
This Republic of Gamers (ROG) branded smartphone focuses on gaming and esports, thanks to its exceptional hardware. The ROG Phone is designed for mobile gaming. Asus ROG Phone is priced at Rs 69,999. Here is our first look at Asus ROG Phone.
Oppo R17 Pro review: At Rs 45,990 can it beat OnePlus 6T?
Oppo R17 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 45,990. The phone gives solid competition to OnePlus 6T, thanks to triple rear cameras, an in-display fingerprint sensor and Snapdragon 710 processor. Here is our review.
Realme U1 review: Another reliable budget phone from the newcomer
Realme U1 is the new selfie pro from the company. It features a 25MP front camera, MediaTek Helio P70 processor, and here's our review for the phone.
Kindle Paperwhite 2018 First Look: Kindle Paperwhite 2018 Features and Specs
The new Kindle Paperwhite is brighter, lighter and sleeker. Here are the top features.
GoPro Hero 7 Black: Five best features
From incredible hypersmooth stabilisation to timewarp, here are the best features of the new GoPro action camera.GoPro Hero 7 Black has been priced in India at Rs 37,000
Honor 8C launched at Rs 11,999: Here is the first look
Honor 8C launched in India with a 6.2-inch notched display and dual rear camera. One of the first phones to pack Snapdragon 632 processor, it is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. The phone is directly pitted against Xiaomi's Redmi Note 6 Pro in India.
Advertising