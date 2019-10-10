OnePlus 7T Pro first look: This phone comes with Snapdragon 855+, Android 10, and 48MP triple rear cameras OnePlus 7T Pro is the latest flagship device from OnePlus and it flaunts a 6.67-inch 90Hz QHD+, Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855+ processor, and a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.

