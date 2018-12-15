Nokia 7.1 Review: Design, Display USPs; Exciting Features of Android 9.0 Pie Nokia 7.1, the new premium mid-end phone by HMD Global has a price of Rs 19,999. The USPs are its HDR10 display and stunning glass body design. The phone runs Android 9.0 Pie bringing in exciting features. So, how does it perform? Here is our review.

Advertising