Motorola One Vision review: Should you spend Rs 20,000 for it?

Samsung Galaxy Fit e, Galaxy Watch Active in India: First look
The Galaxy Watch Active and Galaxy Fit e are the latest wearables for the Indian market. Here's our first look.
Honor 20 review: Faster performance, respectable cameras in a familiar package
At Rs 32,999, Honor 20 competes with OnePlus 7 and Asus 6Z. Honor 20 is among the best premium mid-range smartphones today and yet it lacks that certain “wow” factor. Here is our review of Honor 20.
Motorola One Vision first look: The tall phone that promises a lot
Motorola One Vision features an Exynos processor, 48MP camera, and runs stock Android. The phone also looks premium and has a ultrawide display.
Nokia 2.2 first look: MediaTek Helio A22, up to 3GB of RAM and more.
Nokia 2.2 has a 5.71-inch HD+ U-shaped notch display and comes with a 3,000 mAh removable battery. The device has a glossy plastic back (polycarbonate), which can be removed for inserting SIM & memory cards.
Asus 6Z review: An innovative smartphone with a rotating camera
Asus 6Z has a notch-less display and comes with an innovative flip camera. The smartphone also features a Snapdragon 855 processor and a 5,000mAh battery. Here is our detailed review of Asus 6Z.
Nubia Red Magic 3 First Look: First gaming smartphone to come with an integrated cooling fan
Nubia Red Magic 3 sports flagship grade specifications like a Snapdragon 855 processor without the premium price tag.
Saregama Carvaan Go, OnePlus 7, Amazon Echo Show: Top Father’s Day tech gifts to consider
OnePlus 7 to Carvaan Go, Amazon Echo Show, and more. We have compiled a list of top gadgets to consider to gift your dad this Father's Day. The list also includes smartphones across various price segments, as well as, wireless earphones and tablet.
Samsung Galaxy M40 with Infinity O display at Rs 19,990: First look
Samsung Galaxy M40 is among the cheapest to feature Samsung's Infinity O display, where the front camera is embedded inside the hole punch on the top left of the screen. Here is a first look. It is priced at Rs 19,990.
Honor 20 first look: A premium mid-range smartphone with quad cameras
Honor 20 has been launched in India. The smartphone features an eye-catching design, a larger battery, super fast Kirin 980 processor and four cameras on the back. Here is our first look at Honor 20.
OnePlus 7 review: Price is right, but what about performance?
OnePlus 7 is the latest and most awaited flagship from the company. But does it live up to the hype? Watch our review.
Apple focuses on speed, privacy with new software
Apple on Monday announced upcoming changes to its phone and computer software intended to highlight its increasing emphasis on digital services and to further position it as a fierce guardian of personal privacy.
Mac Pro first look
New Mac Pro features workstation-class Xeon processors up to 28 cores. It has 1.5TB capacity, eight PCIe expansion slots. Price - $5999 onwards
Redmi Note 7S review: Is the 48MP camera worth the hype?
Redmi Note 7S is Xiaomi's latest smartphone with a 48MP camera, but does it really perform well? And what about the camera hype? Watch our review to find out more.
Black Shark 2 first look: New take at a gaming smartphone
Black Shark 2 is powered by the Qualcomm 855 processor paired with an Adreno 640 GPU. It comes with a touch response rate of 240Hz for smooth gaming.
Ads in Status, Night Mode, and more features WhatsApp is testing
WhatsApp is working on several new features that are under development such as the ability to share Status to Facebook Story, reverse image search in WhatsApp's in-app browser, and Night Mode. Let us take a look at these features in detail.
Saregama Carvaan Go review: Memories on the move
The Saregama Carvaan Go is a small device about the size of your palm, almost like one of the MP3 players from the past. At Rs 3,990, it's a bit expensive, but then old is gold and maybe we shouldn’t be putting a tag against that. Here is our review.
OPPO Reno 10x zoom edition Unboxing: A look at the new OPPO phone
OPPO Reno 10x zoom edition and OPPO Reno standard edition phones have been launched in India. The former is more premium with Snapdragon 855 processor, triple cameras at the back with 10x hybrid zoom support. We unbox the OPPO Reno 10x zoom edition.
Asus ZenBook Pro Duo first look: An impressive, dual-screen laptop
During its Computex 2019 keynote, Asus announced its flagship ZenBook Pro Duo laptop. The dual-screen laptop is designed to enhance your multitasking capabilities. Here is our first look at the Asus ZenBook Pro Duo.
Google Pixel 3a XL is here: But does it have the same great camera as the Pixel 3 XL?
Google Pixel 3a XL is promising the same great Pixel camera, but at a lower price. How does this really translate? Here's our take.
