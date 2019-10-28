Lenovo ThinkPad T490 first look: This ThinkPad laptop means business

Tech Video
Moto G8 Plus first look: Snapdragon 665 processor and 48MP triple rear camera setup
The Moto G8 Plus features 6.3-inch FHD+ screen, Snapdragon 665 processor, 48MP+5MP+16MP triple rear camera setup, 25MP front camera, and 4,000mAh battery. It is priced at Rs 13999
Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro review: The 64MP camera hype and how it performs
Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with four cameras at the back, including 64MP main camera. Here's our review.
Redmi 8A review: How does this budget Xiaomi phone perform?
Redmi 8A is the cheapest phone in the new Xiaomi lineup and sports a new design and bigger display and battery. Here's our full review of it performs.
LG G8S ThinQ first look: A premium smartphone at a reasonable price
LG's latest G8s ThinQ is affordable and well-designed flagship smartphone. Priced at Rs 36,990, the phone offers a 6.2-inch OLED screen, a Snapdragon 855 processor and three cameras on the back. Here is our first look at the LG G8s ThinQ.
Motorola One Macro review: What’s special about the camera here?
Motorola One Macro has macro camera at the back as the name suggests. But how does it perform? Watch our review.
OnePlus 7T Pro review: The best Android flagship of 2019
OnePlus 7T Pro is a premium smartphone that offers a curved 90Hz display, a Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, a pop-up selfie camera, and a large battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charger. Here is our review of OnePlus 7T Pro.
Asus ZenBook Edition 30: A premium limited-edition notebook
The Asus ZenBook Edition 30 offers a premium Pearl-White Italian genuine leather finish and the 18-karat rose gold-plated 30th-anniversary motif on the lid. Here is our first look
Oppo Reno 2Z review: The master of design
Oppo Reno 2Z review: The Reno 2Z offers a lot with very little to criticise. Priced at Rs 29,900, Oppo Reno 2Z is not a bad deal.
Asus ZenBook Duo with two screens: Here is a first look
Asus ZenBook Duo is a laptop with two screens. Here's what it looks like.
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition:Packs more RAM, stylish design
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is official along with the regular OnePlus 7T Pro. We take a closer look.
OnePlus 7T Pro first look: This phone comes with Snapdragon 855+, Android 10, and 48MP triple rear cameras
OnePlus 7T Pro is the latest flagship device from OnePlus and it flaunts a 6.67-inch 90Hz QHD+, Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855+ processor, and a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.
Vivo Nex 3 first look: No bezels, no notch
Vivo Nex 3 is a flagship smartphone with a waterfall display and a triple camera system, including a 64MP main, and a pop-up front-facing camera. Here is our first look at the Vivo Nex 3.
Vivo U10 first look: 13MP+8MP+2MP camera and Snapdragon 665 for Rs 8,990
The Vivo U10 sports a triple rear camera setup, 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The price starts at Rs 8,990.
Asus ROG Phone II Review: A gaming phone with 120Hz display
The ROG Phone II is designed to offer the best mobile gaming experience. The phone comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, a large AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 6,000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy Fold first look: An eye-catching smartphone with a foldable display
The Galaxy Fold is the first mainstream foldable phone from Samsung. The device is one of the most expensive phones ever. It costs Rs 164,999 in India. Here is our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold.
iPhone 11 Pro Max, OnePlus 7T and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: The better camera?
We review the rear cameras on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the OnePlus 7T and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. All three give a near perfect shot. Here is what we think about the three cameras.
Dell launches 2019 XPS 13,15, Alienware M15, G3 gaming laptops in India: Price, specifications
Dell has launched 12 new devices in its XPS, Inspiron, Alienware and Dell G range, which also includes the new G3 gaming laptop. Here's the full list, including prices and specifications.
Amazon hardware refresh event 2019: Everything that was announced
From new Echo smart speakers to a pair of smart glasses and a smart ring, here’s everything Amazon announced at its fall event in Seattle.
OnePlus 7T review: Triple camera, upgraded display
OnePlus 7T review: OnePlus just released its new phone with a triple camera at the back, and an upgraded performance. Here's our review
