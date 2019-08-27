Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop: First Look

Tech Video
Motorola One Action first look: Focus is on the video camera
Motorola One Action has launched for Rs 13,999: Here's our first look at the new phone.
Realme 5 Pro first look: Quad cameras, waterdrop notch and crystal back
Realme 5 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor. It runs Google's Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company's own Color OS 6.0 skin on top.
Xiaomi Mi A3 unboxing, first impressions: The Android One phone is back
Description 2: Mi A3 from Xiaomi is the new Android One device with a triple camera, in display fingerprint scanner and here's our unboxing.
Realme 5 with four back cameras at Rs 9,999: First look
Realme 5 has been launched with four back cameras at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. There is a waterdrop notch on top of the display. Here is a first look.
Amazon Echo Show 5 review
Amazon has been really aggressive when it comes to launching Alexa-powered Echo devices of all shapes and sizes. Echo show devices, as the name suggests, come with a screen too, so that Alexa can literally show and tell.
Vivo S1 first look: A mid-range device with promising specifications
Vivo has launched the Vivo S1 in India, a mid-range device that comes with all the favourite specifications like triple rear cameras, Super AMOLED display, big battery with fast charging support, and a stylish design. It is priced at Rs 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Book S: First look
Samsung announced a new Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Book S as well along with the Note 10 phones. Here's our first look.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ first look: A solid big-screen smartphone
Samsung on Wednesday introduced the Galaxy Note 10+ in the celebrated Galaxy Note series. The flagship features a gorgeous 6.8-inch screen and a premium build. If you're a fan of big phones, the Galaxy Note 10+ is for you. Here is our first look.
FaceApp, Snapchat, Prisma, FaceTune2: Top photo-editing apps with filters, tools
When it comes to photo editing, there are plenty of options that will give you dog ears like Snapchat or dramatic artistic-styles like Prisma. From FaceApp to Prisma and Snapchat, we take a look at the best photo editing apps.
Samsung Galaxy A80 first look: A premium phone with unique rotating camera
The futuristic-looking Galaxy A80 is finally here in India. The smartphone has a unique 3-way rotating camera for shooting the best pictures. Here is our first look at the Galaxy A80.
Lenovo Yoga S940 first impression: Slimmest Laptop in India
Lenovo Yoga S940 will be among the thinnest, slimmest laptops you can buy in India. And it packs a punch with a top-end processor and Dolby Atmos audio.
Realme X review: Premium design, excellent cameras at Rs 19,999
Realme X comes with a premium design, pop-up selfie camera, dual rear cameras at an affordable price. So, how is the overall performance? We find out in our full review.
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro review: At Rs 31,999 can this beat the OnePlus 7 Pro?
Redmi K20 Pro calls itself as a flagship killer. We explain in our review how it really performs.
Redmi K20 review: A premium Xiaomi phone that demands your attention
Redmi K20 is a premium mid-range smartphone that has an exciting design, a bright and colorful AMOLED display, Qualcomm's Snapdragon 730 processor, triple cameras on the rear, a pop-up camera, and a 4,000 mAh battery. Here is our detailed review.
Vivo Z1 Pro review: Good performance and looks at Rs 14,990
Vivo Z1 Pro is a budget smartphone priced at Rs 14,990 for the base model. It is quite powerful and is able to play heavy games and perform all the tasks thrown at it easily. Here is our review.
Asus ROG Phone II first look: A gaming phone with 120Hz display, Snapdragon 855 Plus processor
Asus has launched the second-generation ROG Phone, a smartphone designed to lure serious mobile gamers. The phone comes with a large AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 6,000mAh battery. Here is our first look.
Redmi K20 first look: Rival to Realme X?
Xiaomi Redmi K20 is the company's latest attempt to lure premium buyers. The smartphone has a 6.39-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, triple rear cameras, a pop-up selfie camera. Here is our first look
Realme 3i review: It looks nice and performs well
Realme 3i looks like a cross between the Realme 3 and Realme C2. The phone is a trimmed down version of Realme 3 and here is how it performs.
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e review: Here’s how it performs
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e is the latest Android tablet from the company. Here's our review of the new tablet.
