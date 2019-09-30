iPhone 11 Pro Max, OnePlus 7T and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: The better camera?

Tech Video
Dell launches 2019 XPS 13,15, Alienware M15, G3 gaming laptops in India: Price, specifications
Dell has launched 12 new devices in its XPS, Inspiron, Alienware and Dell G range, which also includes the new G3 gaming laptop. Here's the full list, including prices and specifications.
Amazon hardware refresh event 2019: Everything that was announced
From new Echo smart speakers to a pair of smart glasses and a smart ring, here’s everything Amazon announced at its fall event in Seattle.
OnePlus 7T review: Triple camera, upgraded display
OnePlus 7T review: OnePlus just released its new phone with a triple camera at the back, and an upgraded performance. Here's our review
OnePlus 7T Unboxing: Here’s our first look at the new phone
OnePlus 7T is the latest smartphone from the company. We take a first look at the new OnePlus device.
iPhone 11 Pro Max Review
The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a design that is very similar to the iPhone XS Max which it is replacing. The only big difference is the camera module which is now a square with curved corners & with the three lenses staring at you.
Apple iPhone 11 Review
Apple iPhone 11 review: At Rs 64,900 in India, the iPhone 11 is way cheaper than what iPhone XR was when it launched. Here is our review of the new iPhone 11 and how it performs, especially in the camera department.
Apple Watch Series 5 review: The best smartwatch gets an upgrade
Apple Watch Series 5 might look exactly like the Watch 4, but there are subtle differences in terms of features and even design. It is priced at Rs 40,900 onwards. Here's our review.
Vivo V17 Pro first look: Dual pop-up cameras, Snapdragon 675 processor and 4,100mAh battery
Vivo V17 Pro priced at Rs 29,990 has been launched in India and will be made available starting September 27. It will be made available in two colour options: Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice.
Apple bring ECG app to India; here’s how it works
Apple has finally received permission to launch its ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notification feature for Indian Apple Watch users. From tonight, the feature will go live for users of Apple Watch Series 4 with a software update.
Google Nest Hub review: The Google Assistant now has a display
Google Nest Hub is the latest smart speaker in India but it sports a display as well. Here's how it worked for us in our testing.
Samsung Galaxy M30s review: The mid-range smartphone to beat
Samsung Galaxy M30s has a 6000mAh battery and a triple camera setup on the back. It is priced at Rs XXXXX. But does it perform? Let’s find out in our review.
Vivo Z1X review: When good looks meet performance
Vivo Z1X costs Rs 16,990 and boasts of a Snapdragon 712 processor, 48MP triple rear camera setup, and 4,500mAh battery. Here is our review.
Moto E6s first look: The removable battery and back cover is back
Moto E6s sports a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera setup, MediaTek Helio P22 processor, and a removable 3,000mAh battery with 10W charger in the box. The phone is priced at Rs 7,999.
Samsung Galaxy A50s first look: This smartphone promises stunning design, long battery life
Samsung has unveiled the Galaxy A50s, an ambitious premium mid-range smartphone in India. The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch FHD+ sAMOLED Infinity-U display, three cameras on the back, and a 4,000mAh battery. Here is our first look.
Oppo Reno 2Z first look: Quad-cameras and premium design at Rs 29,990
Oppo Reno 2Z looks premium and it sports a quad-camera setup as well as a popup selfie camera. It is a more affordable device than the Reno 2.
Xiaomi MI A3 review: Triple cameras, stunning new design
Xiaomi's Mi A3 is the latest version of its stock Android phone. This time it has triple cameras, and here's how it performs.
Apple iPhone 11 Pro and everything else announced
Apple announced three new iPhones in the iPhone 11 series along with a new Apple Watch series 5 and pricing of its new services — Arcade and Apple TV+. Here is what we thought of the Apple Event on September 10.
Apple iPhone 11 first look
The IPhone 11 is the successor of the iPhone XR and comes with a 6.1-inch display and a dual camera set up powered by the A13 Bionic processor. It will start selling in India at prices starting Rs 64,900.
Apple Watch Series 5 first look
Apple Watch Series 5 has been launched with new features like a all-time on display, a compass and the ability to call emergency services in all countries. There is also a titanium option now.
