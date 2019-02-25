Huawei Mate X: The foldable phone that costs $2600 is here

Tech Video
Oppo 10x lossless zoom camera tech: First look
At an event before MWC in Barcelona, Oppo showed off its 10x lossless zoom camera module with a triple-camera setup. The company says the camera module is ready for mass production, and will be featured in a smartphone coming in Q2 of 2019.
LG V40 ThinQ review: Be different
LG is not a company that is at the top of the mind for smartphone buyers in India.But that has not stopped the Korean tech company from coming up with very good smartphones every year. For 2019, LG is starting with the V40 ThinQ
Samsung Unpacked: Everything you need to know about Samsung Galaxy Fold and S10 series
Samsung has launched the Galaxy Fold along with the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e. Here is everything you wanted to know about the new devices.
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active launched: First look
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active was also showcased at the Galaxy S10 event. The new watch runs Samsung's own Tizen OS, and has price tag of $199.99.
Samsung Galaxy S10 cameras have native Instagram integration: Here’s how it works.
Samsung Galaxy S10's camera app comes with native Instagram integration, which will let you post Stories to Instagram directly from the camera. Check it out in action.
Samsung Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e hands-on and first impressions
Samsung Galaxy S10 series has been launched with three new phones - Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+, and Galaxy S10e. The three phones have Infinity O display and support reverse wireless charging.
Oppo K1 Review: Good camera, performance and an in-display finger scanner at Rs 16,990
Oppo K1 offers its users a lot of good features along with a decent in-display fingerprint sensor at Rs 16,990. The device is able to provide its users with good performance, battery, cameras and much more
Top Gadgets and accessories under Rs 1000
From Nokia feature phones to Xiaomi power banks and Sony headphones, here are some affordable gadgets under Rs 1000 you don't want to miss.
Oppo K1 first look: Good display, cameras and design
Oppo K1 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ display with a waterdrop notch and an in-display fingerprint scanner. Here is our first look.
Samsung Galaxy M20 review: Big battery, good performance.
Samsung Galaxy M20 is aimed at millenials and this phone had a big display, dual cameras and a 5000 mAh battery. Here's our review.
Quirky Gadgets: HoMedics SoundSpa First Look
If you have trouble falling asleep, then you should give HoMedics SoundSpa a try. The white noise sound machine is aimed for people who find it difficult to sleep in noisy environments. It comes with six sound modes and is priced at Rs 1990.
Samsung Galaxy M10 review: Stylish budget phone, good performance
Samsung Galaxy M10 is the company's latest budget phone under its new Galaxy M series. It has an Infinity-V notch display, dual rear cameras & packs a 3,400mAh battery. So, how does it perform? We find out in our review.
Amazon Echo Input review: Now turn any old speaker smart
With the Amazon Echo Input, you can turn any old speaker you have into an Alexa speaker. At Rs 2,999, it doesn't cost much and gets the job done. Here is our detailed review of Amazon Echo Input.
TRAI’s deadline for cable, DTH companies is Jan 31: How to choose your channels
TRAI's deadline for choosing 100 channels on your cable TV ends on Jan 31. Here's how the TRAI channel selector app can sort some of the confusion.
Asus ZenBook 13 first look: High-end Windows notebook with premium specs
The 13-inch Asus ZenBook is a premium notebook with top-of-the-line specifications and features. It also incorporates a unique NumberPad trackpad, which looks similar to the ScreenPad featured in the company's premium ZenBook 15 Pro.
Honor View20 review: Camera, design are the highlights
Honor View20 is the company's first big flagship for 2019. Here's our review of the phone.
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 officially launched in India: Price, specifications and other details
Samsung has launched its Galaxy M series in India with the M10 and M20 being launched. The Galaxy M is online exclusive and will be sold on Amazon Indian and Samsung online store. Here's our first look.
LG G7+ ThinQ review: A more affordable flagship, but how does it perform?
LG G7+ ThinQ launched in India at a price of Rs 39,990. But does the flagship perform well? Here's our review.
How to dictate WhatsApp messages using your keyboard app
WhatsApp messages can be dictated to send to contacts, thanks to mic feature on Android or iOS keyboard. The dictation feature can also be used to type Gmail or Instagram messages. Here is how to use.
