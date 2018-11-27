Huawei Mate 20 Pro first look and hands-on: the best flagship smartphone of 2018? Huawei Mate 20 Pro is a powerful smartphone with a massive OLED screen, Kirin 980 chipset, triple rear-facing cameras and 4200mAh battery, but is the new phablet still the flagship to beat? Check out our first impressions of the Huawei Mate 20 Pro.

Advertising