Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL unboxing video: Price starts at Rs 71,000 and here's a close look

Google Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL were announced at an event in New York. With similar designs to the Pixel 2, they come with dual-cameras on the front and support for wireless charging. Here is our unboxing video of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.