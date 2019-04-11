First black hole image revealed

Tech Video
Samsung Galaxy A40 with 25MP front camera: First look
Samsung Galaxy A40 is another Galaxy A series phone by the company. It comes with a 25MP front camera as well as dual rear cameras of 16MP+5MP where the secondary lens is ultra-wide. The phone has 5.9-inch Infinity-U display and a 3,100 mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy A80 has rotating pop-up selfie camera: Here is how it works
Samsung Galaxy A80 has a unique pop-up rotating selfie camera setup. The camera setup consists of a 48MP primary camera, 8MP secondary ultra-wide camera and a third Time of Flight depth sensor.
Samsung Galaxy A70 with triple rear cameras, 4,500mAh battery: First look
Samsung Galaxy A70 is the company's mid-segment phone in the Indian market that comes with its Infinity-U notch design, triple rear cameras, on-screen fingerprint sensor, and a large 4,500mAh battery. Here is a first look.
Vivo Apex 2019 Concept first look: The port-less smartphone is here
Vivo Apex 2019 Concept smartphone comes with a unibody design with no buttons or ports. The Apex 2019 also lacks a charging port and instead uses a charging connection on the back that also allows for data transfer.
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless review: Earbuds for audiophiles
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless is the best true wireless earbuds when it comes to audio quality. Sennheiser has focused on what it does best & at the moment that is a clear USP for this product. Here's why it is the only earbuds for audiophiles.
Vivo V15 First Look: Vivo V15 is a mid-range smartphone priced at Rs 23,990
Vivo V15 sports a 32MP pop-up selfie camera on the front. It also sports an AI triple camera setup on the back consisting of a 12MP primary sensor paired with a secondary 8MP sensor and a third 5MP sensor. Here's our first look at the Vivo V15.
WhatsApp testing three new features to prevent fake news from spreading
WhatsApp is testing three new features - ‘Forwarding Info’, ‘Frequently Forwarded’ and 'Search by image' - to curb the spread of fake news on its platforms. The features said to be under development, are likely to be available for Android users soon.
Huawei P30 Pro has a 5x optical zoom and quad cameras on the back
In an interview with Indianexpress.com, Kevin Ho who heads Huawei’s mobile handset business discusses the P30 Pro, the company’s latest flagship that has a 5x periscope-like optical zoom and four cameras on the back.
Huawei P30 Pro first look: Flagship smartphone with quad cameras
Huawei has officially launched the P30 Pro, the company's latest flagship smartphone that comes with a Leica-branded quad-camera setup. The phone has some great specifications. Here is our first look at Huawei P30 Pro.
Samsung Galaxy M30 review: Samsung promises on the specifications but is it a value for money deal?
Samsung Galaxy M30 promises a lot on the specifications of the device but is it enough to take on the competition? Here is our review of the Samsung Galaxy M30.
Xiaomi Redmi Go first look: Entry-level smartphone with Android Go onboard
At Rs 4,499, Redmi Go is Xiaomi’s most affordable smartphone in India. It’s the smartphone made for the masses. Here is our first look at Xiaomi Redmi Go.
Huawei Mate X is the world’s first and fastest 5G foldable phone
Huawei Mate X has a single, flexible display that folds and unfolds to transform the device from a smartphone to an 8-inch tablet.
Xiaomi Mi Pay first look: UPI-based mobile payments service launched in India
Xiaomi has launched its UPI-based payment app Mi Pay in India. With Mi Pay, users can transfer money or even pay utility bills. Here is our first look at Mi Pay app.
Oppo F11 Pro review: Good performance and style
The F11 Pro is the latest smartphone from Oppo that features an elevating pop-selfie camera. Priced at Rs 24,990, it comes with a 6.5-inch FHD+ notch-less display, a 48MP camera on the back. Here is our review of Oppo F11 Pro.
Samsung Galaxy A50 first look: In-screen fingerprint scanner, triple cameras are the USP.
At a starting price of Rs 19,990, the Samsung Galaxy A50 comes with a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display, triple rear cameras a powerful front camera and battery. Here is our first look of the device.
Samsung Galaxy M30 first look: A mid-range phone with decent specs and reasonable price
With a starting price of Rs 14,990, Samsung Galaxy M30 has a compact build, nice looks and promises a lot on the spec sheet. Here is our first look at the device.
Realme 3 review: Big on specifications, but how well does it perform?
At Rs 8,999 Realme 3 packs a 4,230mAh battery, MediaTek Helio P70 processor and 13MP+2MP dual-rear cameras. Here's how it performed during our testing.
Redmi Note 7 Pro review: At Rs 13,999 is this the best camera phone?
Redmi Note 7 Pro from Xiaomi has a 48MP camera at the back and a starting price of Rs 13,999. Here's what we thought of the phone's performance.
GOQii RunGPS first look: An advanced fitness tracker with GPS
GOQii RunGPS comes with built-in GPS, heart rate-monitoring and 7-day of battery life. The activity tracker is priced at Rs 4,999 with 3-month coaching subscription. Here is our first look at GOQii RunGPS.
