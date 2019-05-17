Asus Zenfone 6 first look: OnePlus 7 rival is here

Tech Video
Google AI Impact Challenge: India’s Wadhwani AI uses AI to solve pest infestation problem in crops
Pest infestation in cotton crops is one of the major challenges faced by farmers in the country.
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Stunning Display and Pop-up Selfie Camera
The OnePlus 7 Pro with be the budget flagship maker's premium flagship with a stunning display, top-end three-camera set up and a pop-up selfie camera. The 12GB variant will cost Rs 57,999.
Realme 3 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro: Which one should you pick?
Both the Redmi Note 7 Pro and Realme 3 Pro made our list of best mid-range smartphones. But which one is the best for you? Let’s take a closer look at the two phones in this comparison.
How to pick the best earpods
With the Apple AirPod, the world has transitioned into Wireless EarPods. Despite their small size they offer good audio quality and even access to smart assistants.
Pixel 3a XL launched: We unbox the new Google Pixel phone
Google Pixel 3a XL along with Pixel 3a are now official. Here's our unboxing video for the Pixel 3a XL.
Google promises better privacy, smarter AI tools
Google announced updates for its artificially intelligent voice assistant and new privacy tools to give people more control over how they're being tracked on the go or in their own home.
Nokia 4.2 review: A compact phone in the budget segment
Nokia 4.2 has been launched in India for Rs 10,990. The phone looks premium and runs on stock Android. But is it enough to compete with the rest? Let's find out in our review of the device.
Redmi 7 review: Another budget phone from Xiaomi, but how does it perform?
Redmi 7 is the latest budget from Xiaomi and will compete with Samsung's Galaxy M10. Watch our review on how it performs.
Samsung Galaxy S10e: The best compact smartphone of 2019
A faster processor, compact size and camera improvements make the Galaxy S10e a compelling upgrade. If you own an older Galaxy S smartphone, now’s the time to upgrade. Here is our detailed review of Samsung Galaxy S10e.
Redmi Y3 review: Hype around 32MP front camera, but how does it perform?
Redmi Y3's back camera performs very well in good lighting onditions and its edge detection is on point.
‘Privacy-focused’ Facebook puts the spotlight on groups
Facebook is launching a major redesign of its app and website built around letting people connect with groups that share their interests.
Realme 3 Pro review: Can this challenge the Redmi Note 7 Pro?
Realme 3 Pro is the latest 'Pro' phone from the new brand. It promises a lot of features, and a high quality performance at a budget price of Rs 13,999. Here's what we thought after reviewing the phone.
Samsung Galaxy S10e first look: The most powerful compact smartphone
Samsung Galaxy S10e is pitched as a powerful compact smartphone. The phone has a 5.8-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole design, a snappy Exynos 9820 processor, dual cameras on the back, and a 3100mAh battery.
Best camera phones under Rs 15,000: Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro and more
Redmi Note 7, Realme 3 Pro, Mi A2 and other top budget smartphones that offer an excellent camera: Here's what you need to keep in mind.
Review: Apple Airpods 2
Apple AirPods 2 is an upgrade on what could be the world’s most popular earphones. The latest version offers Hey Siri compatibility and wireless charging.
Redmi 7 First Look: Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 processor, 6.26-inch dot notch display
Redmi 7 has been launched in India. It is priced at Rs 7,999 for the base variant.
Redmi Y3 First Look: 32MP selfie camera, 6.26-inch dot notch display
Redmi Y3 is Xiaomi's first smartphone to feature a 32MP selfie camera located in the device's dot notch display.
Realme 3 Pro first look: Not just a looker, it performs too
With Snapdragon 710 processor and 16MP+5MP camera, the Realme 3 Pro not only looks good but promises a lot on the specifications.
Apple iPad Mini (2019) review: The world’s best small tablet
Apple has launched the new iPad Mini, more than three years after the release of the iPad Mini 4. The latest iPad Mini comes with upgraded internals, Apple Pencil support and an improved display. Here is our review of the new iPad Mini.
