Asus ZenBook Flip 13 UX362 first look: A stylish convertible laptop

Android 10 is official: A look at top features
Android 10 has officially been made available for all Pixel phones. Check out what’s new.
Reliance JioFiber starts Rs 699 per month for 100Mbps: Here are the details
JioFiber's commercial services have launched with prices starting at Rs 699 and going up to Rs 8,499. Here are the details.
Chandrayaan-2 lands on Moon today: Expert answers all your questions
Chandrayaan-2 ISRO Mission 2019: A month-and-half after it took off from the launch pad at Sriharikota, traversing a distance of over 3,84,000 km, Chandrayaan-2 is ready to face its moment of truth.
Lenovo K10 Note first look: Snapdragon 710 processor, Dolby Atmos audio
The Lenovo K10 Note is priced starting from Rs 13,999. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 octa-core processor and runs on Android 9 Pie out of the box.
Realme XT: First look at the 64MP quad-camera phone
Realme XT has a quad-camera sensor at the back with 64MP primary camera, which is the highlight of the phone. The mid-premium device runs a Snapdragon 712 processor and is backed by a 4,000mAh battery. Here is our first look.
Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 8, Redmi Note 8 Pro: Check out the phone with the 64MP camera
Redmi Note 8 series has launched in China. We take a look at the Redmi Note 8 and Redmi Note 8 Pro with the new cameras
Motorola One Action review: Bringing innovation to the mid-range
Motorola One Action brings an action cam to the mid-range segment with enhanced video stabilisation. Here is what it can do.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ review
The Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ is most productive and trustworthy Android phones you can buy. It is also the closest Android has got to a business phone. At Rs 79,999, this phone is pricey.
OPPO Reno 2 Unboxing: It’s all the camera
OPPO Reno 2 supports 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom. The premium mid-range smartphone has four cameras on the back and a 16MP Shark-fin rising camera. Here is our unboxing video of OPPO Reno 2.
Lenovo Legion Y540 Gaming Laptop: First Look
Lenovo Legion is a gaming laptop having 9th gen Intel Core i7 processor & Nvidia RTX2060 GPU, which looks more like a professional laptop. It comes with good specifications & features ray-tracing functionality that helps in future-proofing the device
Motorola One Action first look: Focus is on the video camera
Motorola One Action has launched for Rs 13,999: Here's our first look at the new phone.
Realme 5 Pro first look: Quad cameras, waterdrop notch and crystal back
Realme 5 Pro starts at Rs 13,999 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 AIE processor. It runs Google's Android 9.0 Pie operating system with the company's own Color OS 6.0 skin on top.
Xiaomi Mi A3 unboxing, first impressions: The Android One phone is back
Description 2: Mi A3 from Xiaomi is the new Android One device with a triple camera, in display fingerprint scanner and here's our unboxing.
Realme 5 with four back cameras at Rs 9,999: First look
Realme 5 has been launched with four back cameras at a starting price of Rs 9,999. The phone is powered by a Snapdragon 665 processor and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. There is a waterdrop notch on top of the display. Here is a first look.
Amazon Echo Show 5 review
Amazon has been really aggressive when it comes to launching Alexa-powered Echo devices of all shapes and sizes. Echo show devices, as the name suggests, come with a screen too, so that Alexa can literally show and tell.
Vivo S1 first look: A mid-range device with promising specifications
Vivo has launched the Vivo S1 in India, a mid-range device that comes with all the favourite specifications like triple rear cameras, Super AMOLED display, big battery with fast charging support, and a stylish design. It is priced at Rs 17,990
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Book S: First look
Samsung announced a new Galaxy Tab S6, Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Book S as well along with the Note 10 phones. Here's our first look.
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ first look: A solid big-screen smartphone
Samsung on Wednesday introduced the Galaxy Note 10+ in the celebrated Galaxy Note series. The flagship features a gorgeous 6.8-inch screen and a premium build. If you're a fan of big phones, the Galaxy Note 10+ is for you. Here is our first look.
FaceApp, Snapchat, Prisma, FaceTune2: Top photo-editing apps with filters, tools
When it comes to photo editing, there are plenty of options that will give you dog ears like Snapchat or dramatic artistic-styles like Prisma. From FaceApp to Prisma and Snapchat, we take a look at the best photo editing apps.
