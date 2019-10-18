Asus ZenBook Edition 30: A premium limited-edition notebook

Tech Video
Oppo Reno 2Z review: The master of design
Oppo Reno 2Z review: The Reno 2Z offers a lot with very little to criticise. Priced at Rs 29,900, Oppo Reno 2Z is not a bad deal.
Asus ZenBook Duo with two screens: Here is a first look
Asus ZenBook Duo is a laptop with two screens. Here's what it looks like.
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition:Packs more RAM, stylish design
OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition is official along with the regular OnePlus 7T Pro. We take a closer look.
OnePlus 7T Pro first look: This phone comes with Snapdragon 855+, Android 10, and 48MP triple rear cameras
OnePlus 7T Pro is the latest flagship device from OnePlus and it flaunts a 6.67-inch 90Hz QHD+, Fluid AMOLED display, Snapdragon 855+ processor, and a 16MP pop-up selfie camera.
Vivo Nex 3 first look: No bezels, no notch
Vivo Nex 3 is a flagship smartphone with a waterfall display and a triple camera system, including a 64MP main, and a pop-up front-facing camera. Here is our first look at the Vivo Nex 3.
Vivo U10 first look: 13MP+8MP+2MP camera and Snapdragon 665 for Rs 8,990
The Vivo U10 sports a triple rear camera setup, 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. The price starts at Rs 8,990.
Asus ROG Phone II Review: A gaming phone with 120Hz display
The ROG Phone II is designed to offer the best mobile gaming experience. The phone comes with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, a large AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 6,000mAh battery.
Samsung Galaxy Fold first look: An eye-catching smartphone with a foldable display
The Galaxy Fold is the first mainstream foldable phone from Samsung. The device is one of the most expensive phones ever. It costs Rs 164,999 in India. Here is our first look at the Samsung Galaxy Fold.
iPhone 11 Pro Max, OnePlus 7T and Samsung Galaxy Note 10+: The better camera?
We review the rear cameras on the iPhone 11 Pro Max, the OnePlus 7T and the Samsung Galaxy Note 10+. All three give a near perfect shot. Here is what we think about the three cameras.
Dell launches 2019 XPS 13,15, Alienware M15, G3 gaming laptops in India: Price, specifications
Dell has launched 12 new devices in its XPS, Inspiron, Alienware and Dell G range, which also includes the new G3 gaming laptop. Here's the full list, including prices and specifications.
Amazon hardware refresh event 2019: Everything that was announced
From new Echo smart speakers to a pair of smart glasses and a smart ring, here’s everything Amazon announced at its fall event in Seattle.
OnePlus 7T review: Triple camera, upgraded display
OnePlus 7T review: OnePlus just released its new phone with a triple camera at the back, and an upgraded performance. Here's our review
OnePlus 7T Unboxing: Here’s our first look at the new phone
OnePlus 7T is the latest smartphone from the company. We take a first look at the new OnePlus device.
iPhone 11 Pro Max Review
The iPhone 11 Pro Max has a design that is very similar to the iPhone XS Max which it is replacing. The only big difference is the camera module which is now a square with curved corners & with the three lenses staring at you.
Apple iPhone 11 Review
Apple iPhone 11 review: At Rs 64,900 in India, the iPhone 11 is way cheaper than what iPhone XR was when it launched. Here is our review of the new iPhone 11 and how it performs, especially in the camera department.
Apple Watch Series 5 review: The best smartwatch gets an upgrade
Apple Watch Series 5 might look exactly like the Watch 4, but there are subtle differences in terms of features and even design. It is priced at Rs 40,900 onwards. Here's our review.
Vivo V17 Pro first look: Dual pop-up cameras, Snapdragon 675 processor and 4,100mAh battery
Vivo V17 Pro priced at Rs 29,990 has been launched in India and will be made available starting September 27. It will be made available in two colour options: Midnight Ocean and Glacier Ice.
Apple bring ECG app to India; here’s how it works
Apple has finally received permission to launch its ECG app and irregular heart rhythm notification feature for Indian Apple Watch users. From tonight, the feature will go live for users of Apple Watch Series 4 with a software update.
Google Nest Hub review: The Google Assistant now has a display
Google Nest Hub is the latest smart speaker in India but it sports a display as well. Here's how it worked for us in our testing.
Samsung Galaxy M30s review: The mid-range smartphone to beat
Samsung Galaxy M30s has a 6000mAh battery and a triple camera setup on the back. It is priced at Rs XXXXX. But does it perform? Let’s find out in our review.
