Updated: January 26, 2016 5:34:00 pm



Adelaide (Australia), Jan 26 (ANI): Indian cricket team on Tuesday defeated Autralia in the first T20 match by 37 runs, taking a lead in series by 1-0. Indian limited over captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni praised the bowlers, saying that spinners ruled the match today when compared to fast bowlers, as bulk of the wickets were taken by them. Talking of the team's batting format, Dhoni said that Virat is in good form and when he is taking the risk of playing a big shot, he calculates it well