Why Dalilah Muhammad breaking a 16-year-old athletics record matters

MS Dhoni to do patrolling, guard and post duty with his Territorial Army battalion
From the 31st of July to August 15, former Indian captain MS Dhoni will perform duties like patrolling, guard and post duty when he's in Kashmir with his Territorial Army battalion.
Everything You Need To Know About World Test Championship
ICC's new proposed World Test Championship will take off when Australia and England meet in their first Ashes Test Match. Here are all the details that you need to new know about World Test Championship.
Ireland had a fantastic day, says England’s batting coach
England's batting coach Graham Thorpe was full of praise for Ireland after they dismissed England for 85 runs on the first day of the four-day Test match between the two teams. Read more: https://bit.ly/2K1cRz1
T20 Blast still promises to pull in the crowds?
After the success of the men’s team in winning their first-ever World Cup, England have plenty of cricket to show off. Just a few weeks before the Ashes, the Vitality T20 Blast started off from July 18 in England.
Indian track and field athletes win medals in Europe
Hima Das baggeg 4 gold medals in 15 days and Muhammad Anas has won a gold and qualify for the World Championships. On the other, Dutee Chand won a gold medal in the 100-meter sprint at the World University Games.
Kabaddi’s ‘Dubki King’ Pardeep Narwal is raring to go
With the Pro Kabaddi League just around the corner, we met with Pardeep Narwal, the man also known as the Dubki King.
How Rohit Sharma became the top scorer at the 2019 Cricket World Cup
At the end of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, India's Rohit Sharma remained the tournament's highest scorer. He scored 648 runs at an average of 81. Here's how the race among the tournament's top scorers went.
Mentally most demanding match I’ve played, says Novak Djokovic after Wimbledon triumph
After defeating Roger Federer in the finals of the Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic spoke about playing with the crowd backing his opponent.
Retiring from ODIs, now aim is to play World T20 next year: Shoaib Malik
Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik announced his retirement from ODIs. During the press briefing, he said," I had planned this for a few years ago to retire on the last Pakistan World Cup match.
Don’t focus on wickets, but what the team wants from me: Jasprit Bumrah
Speaking after defeating Bangladesh by 28 runs, Jasprit Bumrah spoke about how he keeps conjuring up yorkers, why he doesn't want to be rested against Sri Lanka and more.
MS Dhoni is a grandmaster of cricket
What has made MS Dhoni one of India's most successful captains of all time, and why he remains an asset to the team.
‘Total self-belief’ delivered victory for Pakistan
Reaction after Pakistan upset hosts England by 14 runs at Trent Bridge in their second match at the cricket World Cup.
World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka, Afghanistan will look to bounce back after a disastrous beginning
Sri Lanka suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of New Zealand while Afghanistan lost the match by seven-wickets in their opening encounter against Australia.
Kohli, Dhoni pose big threat: Duminy before IND vs SA game
Reaction after Bangladesh consigned South Africa to their second successive defeat of the World Cup - beating them by 21 runs at The Oval.
How Andre Russell came back stronger from a one-year ban
Andre Russell hit rock bottom with a one-year ban in 2017. The Indian Express's Sandip G explains how the West Indies all-rounder came back stronger and will be a player to watch for in the World Cup.
Serena Williams on her ‘queen’ kit and ‘superpower’ on court
Serena Williams reflects on a first round win that saw her recover from a poor first set to win 2-6 6-1 6-0.See More: https://indianexpress.com/videos/
England favourities tag embraced by captain Eoin Morgan
Two days after losing their previous practice match to Australia, Cricket World Cup hosts England recorded a morale-boosting nine-wicket win over Afghanistan, ahead of Thursday's curtain-raiser against South Africa.
Australia revival and recent form explained by Khawaja
Australia secured back-to-back victories in their World Cup warm-up matches after a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Southampton on Monday.
Sri Lanka’s Malinga on Australia’s World Cup chances
Australia secured back-to-back victories in their World Cup warm-up matches after a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Southampton on Monday.
