The rocket science behind Jasprit Bumrah’s incredible bowling

Hashim Amla On His Inclusion in World Cup 2019
I know there was a bit of speculation (about his inclusion in squad), but I had a few other, more important things at the time to have my mind occupied with. As I said, really I'm just glad to have got back on the park.
Jason Holder on Andre Russell and their World Cup 2019 Chances
Russell is one of those players who is very impactful. He's a power player, he's an impact player and he's a match winner. So we expect guys like Russ to obviously hold the big four in our World Cup campaign
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan is confident on taking wickets in England
Pakistan and Bangladesh are both confident the abandonment of Sunday's Cricket World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff won't harm their preparations for the upcoming tournament.
Looking forward to the summer: Ben Stokes
"I'm looking forward to the summer starting and getting into it." said Ben Stokes ahead of the 2019 World Cup and Ashes.
Stuart Broad speaks ahead of World Cup
Interview with England cricketer Stuart Broad ahead of the World Cup.
‘He’s their X factor’ says Kohli about England’s Archer
Jofra Archer has received the seal of approval from cricket's biggest global star, with India captain Virat Kohli hailing the England newcomer as a potential World Cup X factor.
Knew I was done after Leicester goal: Vincent Kompany at Man City farewell
Vincent Kompany, who has announced he's leaving Manchester City, speaks about when he knew it was time to call it a day on his career at the club.
England beat Pakistan by 54 runs
Reaction after England clinched the fifth and final cricket one-day international against Pakistan at Headingley by 54 runs on Sunday to win the series 4-0.
KKR knock KXIP out of IPL
Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 65 as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets on Friday to stay afloat in the Indian Premier League.
MI beat SRH in Super Over to book playoff berth
Mumbai Indians became the third to team to qualify for the playoffs as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.
ESTADIO DE VALLECAS – The pride of the working class
Unlike what many people think, football is a sport that was created by the working class. Rayo Vallecano, the football club and its stadium the Estadio de Vallecas are one of the best examples of this working-class spirit.
EL ALCORAZ, WHERE DREAMS ARE MADE
EL ALCORAZ, the stadium of SD Huesca, a club originating from a city of roughly around 50,000 people has seen a lot of transformation since its inception in 1972. See what the fans of this club have to say about the stadium where dreams are made.
RR beat SRH by seven wickets
Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to end their home campaign on a winning note and keep alive their play-off chances in the Indian Premier League.
MI beat CSK by 46 runs
Skipper Rohit Sharma hit his maiden half-century of the season as Mumbai Indians registered a 46-run win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday.
De Villiers powers RCB to 17-run win over KXIP
AB de Villiers' unbeaten 82 off 44 balls helped Royal Challengers Bangalore stay afloat as they beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs on Wednesday.
Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: 5 Lesser Known Facts about the Master Blaster
Sachin Tendulkar won millions of hearts across the world for his prolific batting and bowling skills. On his 46th birthday, here are 5 lesser known facts about the God of Cricket.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Strong contenders with balanced batting and bowling attacks
Sunrisers Hyderabad has a well balanced batting and bowling attack, which makes them strong contenders this year as well.
IPL 2019: Contrasting wins for RCB,SRH against CSK, KKR
Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched their third win of the IPL 2019 season following a thrilling 1-run triumph over Chennai Super Kings. In the day game, Sunrisers Hyderabad had no trouble in reducing Kolkata Knight Riders to fifth straight loss.
IPL 2019: RR beat MI, DC win against KXIP
Steve Smith led from the front as the new Rajasthan Royals skipper to help his side beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets. Delhi Capitals won at home against Kings XI Punjab.
