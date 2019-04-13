Toggle Menu Sections

Shikhar Dhawan shines as Delhi Capitals topple Knight Riders

Shikhar Dhawan’s 97 at the Eden Gardens overshadows Andre Russell’s inning.

Sports Video

01:14

CSK beat RR in a last-ball controversial thriller

Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals on the last ball with MS Dhoni involved with the bat and without

02:39

La Liga 2019: Girona FC and its peculiar connection with Game of Thrones

The connections between Girona FC & Game of Thrones is not only limited to the bold spirit in their game but also reaches the inner architecture where most of the locations shown in Game of Thrones are shot in the city of Girona.

01:20

Mumbai Indians come from the brink to beat Kings XI Punjab

Mumbai Indians, without Rohit Sharma, were staring at defeat when stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard unleashed with 83 runs from 31 balls to steer them to a 3 wicket win over Kings XI Punjab at Wankhede Stadium

01:06

Kolkata Knight Riders, a team that can’t be ruled out of IPL

Having won the IPL twice and a team with one of the most loyal fan followings, the Kolkata Knight Riders are always strong contenders in the tournament.

00:55

Deepak Chahar, spinners shine as CSK rise to top of IPL table

Deepak Chahar, spinners demolish Kolkata Knight Riders batting as Chennai Super Kings secure a comfortable seven-wicket win to climb to top of points table.

01:00

KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal guide KXIP to comfortable win against SRH

Sunrisers Hyderabad faced its second consecutive defeat as KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal guided KXIP to a comfortable win.

00:43

Royal Challengers Bangalore slump to sixth-straight defeat in IPL 2019

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their sixth-straight defeat in IPL 2019, when they lost by 4 wickets to Delhi Capitals on Sunday. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer scored a half century to take his side to a win.

01:03

Mumbai Indians’ Alzarri Joseph denies Sunrisers Hyderabad a ‘certain’ win

Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to chase down a small 137 run total with Alzarri Joseph registering best-ever IPL bowling figures of 6/12 in Mumbai Indians’ win

00:57

CSK back to winning ways after beating KXIP by 22 runs

Chennai Super Kings returned to top of the IPL points table after beating Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs at Chepauk

01:37

Late Andre Russell demolition show destroys RCB

Courtesy Andre Russell’s big hitting, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

00:57

Delhi Capitals suffer second straight defeat as Sunrisers Hyderabad go top

Delhi Capitals managed to score just 129 runs with Sunrisers Hyderabad romping home with 5 wickets to spare

01:10

Hardik Pandya show inflicts first defeat of IPL 2019 on CSK

Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs for their second win of the season. CSK, meanwhile, suffer their first defeat

01:14

Rajasthan Royals finally get a win, RCB remain winless

Rajasthan Royals had no trouble dispatching a miserable Royal Challengers Bangalore side by 7-wickets at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur for their first win of the season. RCB, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the table with no wins.

01:16

Delhi Capitals: Will the team’s new avatar change its fortune?

A reincarnated version of Delhi Daredevils, Delhi Capitals has a strong batting lineup and some quality fast bowlers. But will that mean a change in fortunes?

01:21

IPL 2019: KXIP beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs

Sam Curran picked up four wickets for 11 runs, including IPL 2019's first hat-trick, to propel Kings XI Punjab to a 14-run victory over Delhi Capitals on April 1.

01:15

CSK beat RR by 8 runs, SRH beat RCB by 118 runs

Dhoni's half-century helped CSK beat RR by eight runs after Bairstow and Warner slammed centuries to help SRH beat RR by 118 runs on Sunday.

00:42

Super Over decides DC vs KKR, MI beat KXIP

Prithvi Shaw scored 99 runs in 55 balls, but failed to complete 186-run chase for Delhi Capitals against Kolkata Knight Riders. With scores leveled, the match was decided via a Super Over.

01:28

India Open: Could have finished match much earlier, says PV Sindhu after defeating Blichfeldt

India’s ace shutler P V Sindhu reached semi-finals after defeating Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the ongoing India Open 2019. While talking to media persons, she shared her experience of the match.

00:56

Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals in high-scoring contest

Sanju Samson's second IPL ton was overshadowed by David Warner's blistering fifty as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets

Load More
Advertising
Advertising

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android