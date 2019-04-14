RCB maul KXIP by 8 wickets to earn first win

Sports Video
Shikhar Dhawan shines as Delhi Capitals topple Knight Riders
Shikhar Dhawan’s 97 at the Eden Gardens overshadows Andre Russell’s inning.
CSK beat RR in a last-ball controversial thriller
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals on the last ball with MS Dhoni involved with the bat and without
La Liga 2019: Girona FC and its peculiar connection with Game of Thrones
The connections between Girona FC & Game of Thrones is not only limited to the bold spirit in their game but also reaches the inner architecture where most of the locations shown in Game of Thrones are shot in the city of Girona.
Mumbai Indians come from the brink to beat Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians, without Rohit Sharma, were staring at defeat when stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard unleashed with 83 runs from 31 balls to steer them to a 3 wicket win over Kings XI Punjab at Wankhede Stadium
Kolkata Knight Riders, a team that can’t be ruled out of IPL
Having won the IPL twice and a team with one of the most loyal fan followings, the Kolkata Knight Riders are always strong contenders in the tournament.
Deepak Chahar, spinners shine as CSK rise to top of IPL table
Deepak Chahar, spinners demolish Kolkata Knight Riders batting as Chennai Super Kings secure a comfortable seven-wicket win to climb to top of points table.
KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal guide KXIP to comfortable win against SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad faced its second consecutive defeat as KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal guided KXIP to a comfortable win.
Royal Challengers Bangalore slump to sixth-straight defeat in IPL 2019
Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their sixth-straight defeat in IPL 2019, when they lost by 4 wickets to Delhi Capitals on Sunday. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer scored a half century to take his side to a win.
Mumbai Indians’ Alzarri Joseph denies Sunrisers Hyderabad a ‘certain’ win
Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to chase down a small 137 run total with Alzarri Joseph registering best-ever IPL bowling figures of 6/12 in Mumbai Indians’ win
CSK back to winning ways after beating KXIP by 22 runs
Chennai Super Kings returned to top of the IPL points table after beating Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs at Chepauk
Late Andre Russell demolition show destroys RCB
Courtesy Andre Russell’s big hitting, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals suffer second straight defeat as Sunrisers Hyderabad go top
Delhi Capitals managed to score just 129 runs with Sunrisers Hyderabad romping home with 5 wickets to spare
Hardik Pandya show inflicts first defeat of IPL 2019 on CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs for their second win of the season. CSK, meanwhile, suffer their first defeat
Rajasthan Royals finally get a win, RCB remain winless
Rajasthan Royals had no trouble dispatching a miserable Royal Challengers Bangalore side by 7-wickets at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur for their first win of the season. RCB, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the table with no wins.
Delhi Capitals: Will the team’s new avatar change its fortune?
A reincarnated version of Delhi Daredevils, Delhi Capitals has a strong batting lineup and some quality fast bowlers. But will that mean a change in fortunes?
IPL 2019: KXIP beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
Sam Curran picked up four wickets for 11 runs, including IPL 2019's first hat-trick, to propel Kings XI Punjab to a 14-run victory over Delhi Capitals on April 1.
CSK beat RR by 8 runs, SRH beat RCB by 118 runs
Dhoni's half-century helped CSK beat RR by eight runs after Bairstow and Warner slammed centuries to help SRH beat RR by 118 runs on Sunday.
Super Over decides DC vs KKR, MI beat KXIP
Prithvi Shaw scored 99 runs in 55 balls, but failed to complete 186-run chase for Delhi Capitals against Kolkata Knight Riders. With scores leveled, the match was decided via a Super Over.
India Open: Could have finished match much earlier, says PV Sindhu after defeating Blichfeldt
India’s ace shutler P V Sindhu reached semi-finals after defeating Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the ongoing India Open 2019. While talking to media persons, she shared her experience of the match.
