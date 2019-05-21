Knew I was done after Leicester goal: Vincent Kompany at Man City farewell

Sports Video
England beat Pakistan by 54 runs
Reaction after England clinched the fifth and final cricket one-day international against Pakistan at Headingley by 54 runs on Sunday to win the series 4-0.
KKR knock KXIP out of IPL
Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 65 as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets on Friday to stay afloat in the Indian Premier League.
MI beat SRH in Super Over to book playoff berth
Mumbai Indians became the third to team to qualify for the playoffs as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.
ESTADIO DE VALLECAS – The pride of the working class
Unlike what many people think, football is a sport that was created by the working class. Rayo Vallecano, the football club and its stadium the Estadio de Vallecas are one of the best examples of this working-class spirit.
EL ALCORAZ, WHERE DREAMS ARE MADE
EL ALCORAZ, the stadium of SD Huesca, a club originating from a city of roughly around 50,000 people has seen a lot of transformation since its inception in 1972. See what the fans of this club have to say about the stadium where dreams are made.
RR beat SRH by seven wickets
Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to end their home campaign on a winning note and keep alive their play-off chances in the Indian Premier League.
MI beat CSK by 46 runs
Skipper Rohit Sharma hit his maiden half-century of the season as Mumbai Indians registered a 46-run win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday.
De Villiers powers RCB to 17-run win over KXIP
AB de Villiers' unbeaten 82 off 44 balls helped Royal Challengers Bangalore stay afloat as they beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs on Wednesday.
Sachin Tendulkar Birthday: 5 Lesser Known Facts about the Master Blaster
Sachin Tendulkar won millions of hearts across the world for his prolific batting and bowling skills. On his 46th birthday, here are 5 lesser known facts about the God of Cricket.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Strong contenders with balanced batting and bowling attacks
Sunrisers Hyderabad has a well balanced batting and bowling attack, which makes them strong contenders this year as well.
IPL 2019: Contrasting wins for RCB,SRH against CSK, KKR
Royal Challengers Bangalore clinched their third win of the IPL 2019 season following a thrilling 1-run triumph over Chennai Super Kings. In the day game, Sunrisers Hyderabad had no trouble in reducing Kolkata Knight Riders to fifth straight loss.
IPL 2019: RR beat MI, DC win against KXIP
Steve Smith led from the front as the new Rajasthan Royals skipper to help his side beat Mumbai Indians by five wickets. Delhi Capitals won at home against Kings XI Punjab.
Rajasthan Royals: The IPL’s first champions who want a repeat
Rajasthan Royals won the first edition of the Indian Premier League but have never managed to repeat it again.
IPL 2019: Rahul Chahar shines as Mumbai climb to second in league
Delhi Capitals stumble to their third defeat at the Feroz Shah Kotla, undone again by the opposition's spinners.
Revamped Kings XI Punjab will be hoping for better fortunes
Kings XI Punjab have not had a very good record in the IPL. But with a revamped team and new coach, the team will be hoping to change its fortunes.
Sunrisers rout defending champions CSK in one-sided affair
Chennai were shut down by the wily Rashid Khan and knuckleball-specialist Sandeep Sharma in the middle overs before David Warner blasted away in powerplay to close the game
Royal Challengers Bangalore: The IPL’s underperformers
Despite a powerhouse batting unit, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have never lived up to their potential
Champions League: Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino on VAR after dramatic match
The managers of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur spoke about the importance of VAR after it helped decide a dramatic match in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.
Kings XI Punjab snap losing streak against Rajasthan Royals
R Ashwin was the main man again for KXIP against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2019. This time, however, in non-controversial circumstances to see KXIP move to fourth in points table.RR, meanwhile, are still seventh in the league, with six defeats.
