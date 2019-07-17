Kabaddi’s ‘Dubki King’ Pardeep Narwal is raring to go

Sports Video
How Rohit Sharma became the top scorer at the 2019 Cricket World Cup
At the end of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, India's Rohit Sharma remained the tournament's highest scorer. He scored 648 runs at an average of 81. Here's how the race among the tournament's top scorers went.
Mentally most demanding match I’ve played, says Novak Djokovic after Wimbledon triumph
After defeating Roger Federer in the finals of the Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic spoke about playing with the crowd backing his opponent.
Retiring from ODIs, now aim is to play World T20 next year: Shoaib Malik
Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Malik announced his retirement from ODIs. During the press briefing, he said," I had planned this for a few years ago to retire on the last Pakistan World Cup match.
Don’t focus on wickets, but what the team wants from me: Jasprit Bumrah
Speaking after defeating Bangladesh by 28 runs, Jasprit Bumrah spoke about how he keeps conjuring up yorkers, why he doesn't want to be rested against Sri Lanka and more.
MS Dhoni is a grandmaster of cricket
What has made MS Dhoni one of India's most successful captains of all time, and why he remains an asset to the team.
‘Total self-belief’ delivered victory for Pakistan
Reaction after Pakistan upset hosts England by 14 runs at Trent Bridge in their second match at the cricket World Cup.
World Cup 2019: Sri Lanka, Afghanistan will look to bounce back after a disastrous beginning
Sri Lanka suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of New Zealand while Afghanistan lost the match by seven-wickets in their opening encounter against Australia.
Kohli, Dhoni pose big threat: Duminy before IND vs SA game
Reaction after Bangladesh consigned South Africa to their second successive defeat of the World Cup - beating them by 21 runs at The Oval.
How Andre Russell came back stronger from a one-year ban
Andre Russell hit rock bottom with a one-year ban in 2017. The Indian Express's Sandip G explains how the West Indies all-rounder came back stronger and will be a player to watch for in the World Cup.
Serena Williams on her ‘queen’ kit and ‘superpower’ on court
Serena Williams reflects on a first round win that saw her recover from a poor first set to win 2-6 6-1 6-0.See More: https://indianexpress.com/videos/
England favourities tag embraced by captain Eoin Morgan
Two days after losing their previous practice match to Australia, Cricket World Cup hosts England recorded a morale-boosting nine-wicket win over Afghanistan, ahead of Thursday's curtain-raiser against South Africa.
Australia revival and recent form explained by Khawaja
Australia secured back-to-back victories in their World Cup warm-up matches after a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Southampton on Monday.
Sri Lanka’s Malinga on Australia’s World Cup chances
Australia secured back-to-back victories in their World Cup warm-up matches after a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Southampton on Monday.
The rocket science behind Jasprit Bumrah’s incredible bowling
India's Jasprit Bumrah is one of the toughest bowlers to face in the world today. The Indian Express's Sandip G explains the science that makes the fast bowler so difficult for batsmen to face.
Hashim Amla On His Inclusion in World Cup 2019
I know there was a bit of speculation (about his inclusion in squad), but I had a few other, more important things at the time to have my mind occupied with. As I said, really I'm just glad to have got back on the park.
Jason Holder on Andre Russell and their World Cup 2019 Chances
Russell is one of those players who is very impactful. He's a power player, he's an impact player and he's a match winner. So we expect guys like Russ to obviously hold the big four in our World Cup campaign
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan is confident on taking wickets in England
Pakistan and Bangladesh are both confident the abandonment of Sunday's Cricket World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff won't harm their preparations for the upcoming tournament.
Looking forward to the summer: Ben Stokes
"I'm looking forward to the summer starting and getting into it." said Ben Stokes ahead of the 2019 World Cup and Ashes.
Stuart Broad speaks ahead of World Cup
Interview with England cricketer Stuart Broad ahead of the World Cup.
