IPL 2019: RR beat MI, DC win against KXIP

Sports Video
Rajasthan Royals: The IPL’s first champions who want a repeat
Rajasthan Royals won the first edition of the Indian Premier League but have never managed to repeat it again.
IPL 2019: Rahul Chahar shines as Mumbai climb to second in league
Delhi Capitals stumble to their third defeat at the Feroz Shah Kotla, undone again by the opposition's spinners.
Revamped Kings XI Punjab will be hoping for better fortunes
Kings XI Punjab have not had a very good record in the IPL. But with a revamped team and new coach, the team will be hoping to change its fortunes.
Sunrisers rout defending champions CSK in one-sided affair
Chennai were shut down by the wily Rashid Khan and knuckleball-specialist Sandeep Sharma in the middle overs before David Warner blasted away in powerplay to close the game
Royal Challengers Bangalore: The IPL’s underperformers
Despite a powerhouse batting unit, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have never lived up to their potential
Champions League: Pep Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino on VAR after dramatic match
The managers of Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur spoke about the importance of VAR after it helped decide a dramatic match in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final.
Kings XI Punjab snap losing streak against Rajasthan Royals
R Ashwin was the main man again for KXIP against Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2019. This time, however, in non-controversial circumstances to see KXIP move to fourth in points table.RR, meanwhile, are still seventh in the league, with six defeats.
Mumbai Indians: Three-time champions with plenty of firepower
They've won the IPL three times and have plenty of batting and bowling firepower to try and win a fourth championship.
Hardik Pandya blitz condemns RCB to seventh loss
Hardik Pandya smacked Pawan Negi all around to seal a 5-wicket win for Mumbai Indians over Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Wankhede Stadium
South African duo Kagiso Rabada, Chris Morris combination help Delhi beat Sunrisers
Delhi’s South African pacers Kagiso Rabada and Chris Morris shared seven wickets between them to derail Sunrisers Hyderabad’s chase
RCB maul KXIP by 8 wickets to earn first win
A dropped catch at the death proved costly for Kings XI Punjab, but RCB’s eight-wicket victory at Mohali on Saturday was well-deserved.
Shikhar Dhawan shines as Delhi Capitals topple Knight Riders
Shikhar Dhawan’s 97 at the Eden Gardens overshadows Andre Russell’s inning.
CSK beat RR in a last-ball controversial thriller
Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals on the last ball with MS Dhoni involved with the bat and without
La Liga 2019: Girona FC and its peculiar connection with Game of Thrones
The connections between Girona FC & Game of Thrones is not only limited to the bold spirit in their game but also reaches the inner architecture where most of the locations shown in Game of Thrones are shot in the city of Girona.
Mumbai Indians come from the brink to beat Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians, without Rohit Sharma, were staring at defeat when stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard unleashed with 83 runs from 31 balls to steer them to a 3 wicket win over Kings XI Punjab at Wankhede Stadium
Kolkata Knight Riders, a team that can’t be ruled out of IPL
Having won the IPL twice and a team with one of the most loyal fan followings, the Kolkata Knight Riders are always strong contenders in the tournament.
Deepak Chahar, spinners shine as CSK rise to top of IPL table
Deepak Chahar, spinners demolish Kolkata Knight Riders batting as Chennai Super Kings secure a comfortable seven-wicket win to climb to top of points table.
KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal guide KXIP to comfortable win against SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad faced its second consecutive defeat as KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal guided KXIP to a comfortable win.
Royal Challengers Bangalore slump to sixth-straight defeat in IPL 2019
Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their sixth-straight defeat in IPL 2019, when they lost by 4 wickets to Delhi Capitals on Sunday. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer scored a half century to take his side to a win.
Advertising