IPL 2019 Match 1: CSK crush RCB by 7 wickets

Sports Video
La Liga Stadiums: Athletic Bilbao’s San Mames is La Liga’s cathedral
Athletic Club de Bilbao's iconic San Mames Stadium is the perfect location for a historic club with a special place in Spanish football. The stadium was named the ‘Best Sports Building in the World at the 2015’ World Architectural Festival.
La Liga Stadiums: Atletico Madrid’s The Wanda Metropolitano
Standing proudly on the eastern outskirts of Madrid – Spain's capital and one of the world’s most innovative cities – is the Wanda Metropolitano, a pioneering arena that boasts some of the finest cutting-edge technology in modern construction.
Cricketer Ashok Dinda struck on head
Bengal pace spearhead Ashok Dinda was hit on the forehead while attempting a sharp caught-and-bowled chance during Bengal's Twenty 20 practice match at Eden Gardens. He has been advised two days of rest
La Liga Stadiums: Estadio Santiago Bernabeu – Home of Real Madrid
Real Madrid's stadium Santiago Bernabeu is named after former player, manager and then president Santiago Bernabeu Yeste. The stadium was inaugurated in 1947 and had its name changed from Nueva Chamartin to Estadio Santiago Bernabeu.
El Madrigal: Home to Spanish football club Villarreal
If there is anything important than Pottery in the city of Villarreal, it has to be its football team. The 23,000 seater stadium can hold almost half of Villarreal's 50,000 population bringing the town to a standstill when there is La Liga action.
Virat Kohli declared ICC ODI and Test player of the year
Virat Kohli made a record-breaking clean sweep at 2018 ICC awards, making him the only cricketer to do so. He was declared as the ODI as well as Test player of the year.
Coliseum Alfonso Perez – Where Giants Tremble
Coliseum Alfonso Perez has been host to many great nights in Spanish football history. Home ground of Getafe CF, the Stadium has become a ground to be feared by all other teams with each passing season in La Liga.
Australia vs India 3rd ODI: Kohli and team look for a perfect finish in the series decider
The series is level at 1-1 and the decider will be played tomorrow at Melbourne Cricket Ground. India will look to continue their winning momentum after beating Australia by six wickets in Adelaide.
La Liga 2019: Camp Nou – More Than a stadium
FC Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets shares exactly what does it feel like to play in Europe's biggest stadium.
India vs Australia: India scripts historic series win in Australia
Seventy-one years after they first toured Australia, India finally has a series win in Australia to its name. Lets see why this victory is so historical for India.
Shocking results in sports in 2018
Germany's early exit? Djokovic losing to a Greek teenager? India women's team going down o the last ball of the Asia Cup? These were some of the biggest stunning results in 2018. Which was the biggest?
The picturesque Abanca Balaidos stadium
Celta Vigo's scenic Abanca Balasidos stadium has been a host to some of the heated clashes in La Liga during its 90-year history. The stadium has also hosted some of the major music concerts of artists such as a Madonna and the Rolling Stones.
Former NBA MVP Steve Nash on Real Mallorca, a game in Miami and La Liga in the USA
Two-time NBA MVP Steve Nash, one of the owners of Real Mallorca, sat down and discussed the 2002-03 Copa del Rey winners besides the touted La Liga game in Miami, United States.
Everything you need know about RCD Espanyol Stadium
Inaugurated just nine years ago, RCDE stadium is one of the youngest stadium in Spain. The Stadium also exhibit innovation in the realms of technology, design, usability and its own columbarium.
Mestalla, The Temple Of Feelings
Mestalla stadium is home to Valencia CF. It boasts of a rich history and now has over 95 years of history to look back on. The club's latest stadium revamp turned it into a white, orange and black temple which fits perfectly with the local streets.
WBO Asia Pacific and Oriental super middleweight champion Vijender Singh to spread wings to USA
Indian Boxing star Vijender Singh will be making his US debut next year under the Top Rank banner. The 2008 Olympic bronze-medallist has signed a multi-year deal with legendary businessman Bob Arum.
IPL 2019 Trade window: Who’s in and who’s out
Just before the mega-auction in December at Jaipur, IPL 2019 trade windon saw some major chop and change. Lets see who's in and who's out.
A great stadium south of Madrid
Club Deportivo Leganés boasts of not just having a most loyal fan base in La Liga but also having one of the most enticing stadium in the world. Watch this video to know everything about Leganes' stadium Butarque
Asia Cup 2018: India beat Bangladesh to win seventh title
India became the Asia Cup champions for the seventh time by beating Bangladesh in a closely contested final in Dubai. Needing six from the last over and one on the last ball, India got the job done with three wickets left.
