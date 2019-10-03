Ind vs SA: Team India all set to dominance in Tests against South Africa

Sports Video
Tokyo 2020 Olympic medals are made of recycled consumer electronics
The organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games are attempting to make the quadrennial sporting event the most environment-friendly and sustainable games so far.
How bookies targeted TNPL? | How fixing in smaller cricket leagues works?
After the Indian Express exclusive report on match-fixing, The Indian Express's Nihal Koshie explains how fixing in smaller cricket leagues works and how it can be tackled.
India’s Test Squad for South Africa series announced: Rohit Sharma to open?
Shubman Gill received a maiden call-up to the Test squad as India’s selectors announced a 15-member squad to take on South Africa in the upcoming Test series.
How India managed a shock draw against Asian champs Qatar
Ranked 41 places above India, Qatar started the match as overwhelming favorites, but Gurprit Singh Sandhu's heroics helped India managed to hold on for a 0-0 draw.
India’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers: Loss to Oman, Qatar up next
India lost to Oman 1-2 in their first FIFA World Cup qualifier but should have enough positives to challenge Asian champions Qatar on September 10.
Misbah UL Haq becomes head coach and chief selector
Former Pakistan skipper Misbah up haq has been appointed as head coach and chairman of selection committee. Waqar Younis has been named as new bowling coach.
India’s FIFA World Cup qualifiers: What you should know
India begins the second round of the World Cup qualifiers with two games against Oman and host nation Qatar. Here's what is expected.
Virat Kohli surpasses MS Dhoni with most Test wins as captain of India | INDvWI
Virat Kohli has surpassed Mahendra Singh Dhoni to become India's most successful Test skipper after the team recorded its 28th win under his leadership, a 257-run hammering of the West Indies here.
Jasprit Bumrah becomes third Indian to grab a Test hattrick
Jasprit Bumrah completed a hat-trick against West Indies on the second day of the second Test in Jamaica on Saturday as the home team's all-too-familiar batting woes continued with another collapse.
MS Dhoni left out of Team India for South Africa T20 series
So India's squad for three T20 Internationals is announced. And MS Dhoni’s international return seemed highly unlikely after he was left out of the 15-member squad for the upcoming three-match series against South Africa.
Ben Stokes on his epic 135 not out to win the third Ashes Test
After one of the greatest Test innings ever, Ben Stokes explains how he paced his batting, why Jack Leach's innings mattered and his diet the night before the game.
Will Team India continue their winning streak in Tests as well?
World's number 1 Test side India all set to face West Indies, eighth in the rankings, in two Test match-series starting on Aug 22.
How Jofra Archer became England’s next big hope
Jofra Archer’s average speed in the 73rd over of Australia’s first innings in second Ashes Test at Lord’s was 92.79 mph. It was the fastest over ever bowled by an English bowler.
Sprinter Rameshwar Gurjar gets chance due to viral video, finishes last in trial
Rameshwar Gurjar was called up for training after a video of him sprinting went viral. However, his first trial didn't go very well. Read more: http://bit.ly/2KZQQRJ
Ravi Shastri retained as India head coach
The Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory Committee interviewed five candidates for the post of India head coach in Mumbai on Friday. Ravi Shastri was chosen above Tom Moody, Mike Hesson, Lalchand Rajput and Robin Singh.
Did Hima Das’ study break affect her performance?
Hima Das took a 45-day study break for her class 12 exams and The Indian Express's Nihal Koshie explains how much it is believed to have affected her performance and why her coaches allowed her to take it despite that.
ISL vs I-League Decoded: The problem with football in India
First came National Football League, then I-League and then ISL. The Indian Express's Mihir Vasavda explains how club football in India has become a fight for survival between the I-League and ISL clubs, and how it affects football in India.
What Prithvi Shaw’s case says about Indian cricket’s anti-doping plan
Indian cricketer Prithvi Shaw has been banned from the sport for a few months for consuming a banned drug. What his case says about doping in Indian cricket.
Why Dalilah Muhammad breaking a 16-year-old athletics record matters
US athlete Dalilah Muhammad broke a 16-year-old record in the 400 metres hurdles. The Indian Express's Nihal Koshie explains the importance of this achievement and what has been a problem with some women's running events.
