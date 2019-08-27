I think he’s going to have a very solid career: Roger Federer on Sumit Nagal Playing in his first Grand Slam tournament, India's Sumit Nagal won the first set against World No 3 Roger Federer before losing 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 at the US open. Speaking after the game Federer spoke about what Nagal had done right.

Advertising