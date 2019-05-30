How Andre Russell came back stronger from a one-year ban

Sports Video
Serena Williams on her ‘queen’ kit and ‘superpower’ on court
Serena Williams reflects on a first round win that saw her recover from a poor first set to win 2-6 6-1 6-0.See More: https://indianexpress.com/videos/
Australia revival and recent form explained by Khawaja
Australia secured back-to-back victories in their World Cup warm-up matches after a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Southampton on Monday.
England favourities tag embraced by captain Eoin Morgan
Two days after losing their previous practice match to Australia, Cricket World Cup hosts England recorded a morale-boosting nine-wicket win over Afghanistan, ahead of Thursday's curtain-raiser against South Africa.
Sri Lanka’s Malinga on Australia’s World Cup chances
Australia secured back-to-back victories in their World Cup warm-up matches after a five-wicket win over Sri Lanka at Southampton on Monday.
The rocket science behind Jasprit Bumrah’s incredible bowling
India's Jasprit Bumrah is one of the toughest bowlers to face in the world today. The Indian Express's Sandip G explains the science that makes the fast bowler so difficult for batsmen to face.
Hashim Amla On His Inclusion in World Cup 2019
I know there was a bit of speculation (about his inclusion in squad), but I had a few other, more important things at the time to have my mind occupied with. As I said, really I'm just glad to have got back on the park.
Jason Holder on Andre Russell and their World Cup 2019 Chances
Russell is one of those players who is very impactful. He's a power player, he's an impact player and he's a match winner. So we expect guys like Russ to obviously hold the big four in our World Cup campaign
Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan is confident on taking wickets in England
Pakistan and Bangladesh are both confident the abandonment of Sunday's Cricket World Cup warm-up match in Cardiff won't harm their preparations for the upcoming tournament.
Looking forward to the summer: Ben Stokes
"I'm looking forward to the summer starting and getting into it." said Ben Stokes ahead of the 2019 World Cup and Ashes.
Stuart Broad speaks ahead of World Cup
Interview with England cricketer Stuart Broad ahead of the World Cup.
‘He’s their X factor’ says Kohli about England’s Archer
Jofra Archer has received the seal of approval from cricket's biggest global star, with India captain Virat Kohli hailing the England newcomer as a potential World Cup X factor.
Knew I was done after Leicester goal: Vincent Kompany at Man City farewell
Vincent Kompany, who has announced he's leaving Manchester City, speaks about when he knew it was time to call it a day on his career at the club.
England beat Pakistan by 54 runs
Reaction after England clinched the fifth and final cricket one-day international against Pakistan at Headingley by 54 runs on Sunday to win the series 4-0.
KKR knock KXIP out of IPL
Shubman Gill scored an unbeaten 65 as Kolkata Knight Riders knocked out Kings XI Punjab by seven wickets on Friday to stay afloat in the Indian Premier League.
MI beat SRH in Super Over to book playoff berth
Mumbai Indians became the third to team to qualify for the playoffs as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Super Over at Wankhede Stadium on Thursday.
ESTADIO DE VALLECAS – The pride of the working class
Unlike what many people think, football is a sport that was created by the working class. Rayo Vallecano, the football club and its stadium the Estadio de Vallecas are one of the best examples of this working-class spirit.
EL ALCORAZ, WHERE DREAMS ARE MADE
EL ALCORAZ, the stadium of SD Huesca, a club originating from a city of roughly around 50,000 people has seen a lot of transformation since its inception in 1972. See what the fans of this club have to say about the stadium where dreams are made.
RR beat SRH by seven wickets
Rajasthan Royals defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets to end their home campaign on a winning note and keep alive their play-off chances in the Indian Premier League.
MI beat CSK by 46 runs
Skipper Rohit Sharma hit his maiden half-century of the season as Mumbai Indians registered a 46-run win over defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Friday.
De Villiers powers RCB to 17-run win over KXIP
AB de Villiers' unbeaten 82 off 44 balls helped Royal Challengers Bangalore stay afloat as they beat Kings XI Punjab by 17 runs on Wednesday.
Advertising