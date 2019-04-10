Deepak Chahar, spinners shine as CSK rise to top of IPL table

Sports Video
KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal guide KXIP to comfortable win against SRH
Sunrisers Hyderabad faced its second consecutive defeat as KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal guided KXIP to a comfortable win.
Royal Challengers Bangalore slump to sixth-straight defeat in IPL 2019
Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their sixth-straight defeat in IPL 2019, when they lost by 4 wickets to Delhi Capitals on Sunday. DC skipper Shreyas Iyer scored a half century to take his side to a win.
Mumbai Indians’ Alzarri Joseph denies Sunrisers Hyderabad a ‘certain’ win
Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to chase down a small 137 run total with Alzarri Joseph registering best-ever IPL bowling figures of 6/12 in Mumbai Indians’ win
CSK back to winning ways after beating KXIP by 22 runs
Chennai Super Kings returned to top of the IPL points table after beating Kings XI Punjab by 22 runs at Chepauk
Late Andre Russell demolition show destroys RCB
Courtesy Andre Russell’s big hitting, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Royal Challengers Bangalore by 5 wickets at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
Delhi Capitals suffer second straight defeat as Sunrisers Hyderabad go top
Delhi Capitals managed to score just 129 runs with Sunrisers Hyderabad romping home with 5 wickets to spare
Hardik Pandya show inflicts first defeat of IPL 2019 on CSK
Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings by 37 runs for their second win of the season. CSK, meanwhile, suffer their first defeat
Rajasthan Royals finally get a win, RCB remain winless
Rajasthan Royals had no trouble dispatching a miserable Royal Challengers Bangalore side by 7-wickets at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur for their first win of the season. RCB, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the table with no wins.
Delhi Capitals: Will the team’s new avatar change its fortune?
A reincarnated version of Delhi Daredevils, Delhi Capitals has a strong batting lineup and some quality fast bowlers. But will that mean a change in fortunes?
IPL 2019: KXIP beat Delhi Capitals by 14 runs
Sam Curran picked up four wickets for 11 runs, including IPL 2019's first hat-trick, to propel Kings XI Punjab to a 14-run victory over Delhi Capitals on April 1.
CSK beat RR by 8 runs, SRH beat RCB by 118 runs
Dhoni's half-century helped CSK beat RR by eight runs after Bairstow and Warner slammed centuries to help SRH beat RR by 118 runs on Sunday.
Super Over decides DC vs KKR, MI beat KXIP
Prithvi Shaw scored 99 runs in 55 balls, but failed to complete 186-run chase for Delhi Capitals against Kolkata Knight Riders. With scores leveled, the match was decided via a Super Over.
India Open: Could have finished match much earlier, says PV Sindhu after defeating Blichfeldt
India’s ace shutler P V Sindhu reached semi-finals after defeating Denmark’s Mia Blichfeldt in the ongoing India Open 2019. While talking to media persons, she shared her experience of the match.
Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals in high-scoring contest
Sanju Samson's second IPL ton was overshadowed by David Warner's blistering fifty as Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by five wickets
IPL 2019: KKR continue winning run; beat KXIP by 28 runs
On the back of an allround performance from Andre Russell, Kolkata Knight Riders won their second game in IPL 2019 by beating KXIP by 28 runs at Eden Gardens on March 27. With the win, the side took the top position in the points table.
Chennai Super Kings win second game, beat Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets
Chennai Super Kings won their second IPL 2019 match, beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets at Feroz Shah Kotla in Delhi on Tuesday.
Ravichandran Ashwin powers Kings XI Punjab to controversial win over Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab registered a controversial 14-run win over Rajasthan Royals in their first IPL match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Monday.
IPL 2019 Match 1: CSK crush RCB by 7 wickets
Chennai Super Kings' Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir helped bundle out the Virat Kolhi-led Royal Challengers Bangalore for 70. CSK chased down the total with 14 balls to spare.
La Liga Stadiums: Athletic Bilbao’s San Mames is La Liga’s cathedral
Athletic Club de Bilbao's iconic San Mames Stadium is the perfect location for a historic club with a special place in Spanish football. The stadium was named the ‘Best Sports Building in the World at the 2015’ World Architectural Festival.
