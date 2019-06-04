DIY Kirigami cards

parenting-video
DIY jewellery with polymer clay
Have fun making these super-easy bead earrings and bracelet using polymer clay with this easy step-by-step guide by designer and parent Ritika Jain.
DIY Eraser Stamps
Give children’s imagination free rein as they make these stamps from erasers. Designer and parent Ritika Jain shows you how simple and fun the activity can be.
How to raise kids who love to learn
Matthew Raggett, Doon school headmaster and author of How Your Child Can Win in Life, talks to Pawan Ahluwalia about how to choose the right school, inspire learning and encourage communication with children.
