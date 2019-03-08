Why First-time Voters Are Important In This Lok Sabha Elections

Original Videos
Arunima Sinha: World’s First Female Amputee to Climb Mount Everest
Arunima Sinha, 30-year-old national level volleyball player lost her leg in 2011 after she was pushed out of a moving train while resisting thieves who tried to snatch her gold chain. Two years later, she climbed the world's highest peak, Mt Everest.
Explained: India’s War Memorial
The National War Memorial will honour the sacrifice of 25,942 soldiers who died in the service of the nation since Independence
Explained: Why Documentaries Set In India Are A Big Hit At The Oscars
How India-based film on menstruation caught world’s eye and took home an Oscar
Explained – Why Is China Shielding JeM Chief, Maulana Masood Azhar?
China has repeatedly blocked India's attempts to get Azhar listed as a 'global terrorist' by the United Nations Security Council.
Explained: Why Modi Govt’s Biggest Critic Wants To Remain An Ally?
After criticising the BJP for five years, why has the Shiv Sena decided to stay on with its old partner?
Explained: The Withdrawal of Security for Kashmir’s Separatists
In the aftermath of the Pulwama attack, these are the separatist leaders in the Valley whose security has been withdrawn
Explained: India’s Love-Hate Relationship With Valentine’s Day
#ExpressExplained | Why is February 14th celebrated as Valentine's Day and why do some of India's traditionalists have a problem with it?
Explained: Where Are India’s 2,454 Captive Elephants, And With Whom
India's first-ever official survey has put the number of captive elephants in the country at 2,454.
Explained: Are EVMs Foolproof?
Paper ballots or electronic voting? We break down the controversy behind EVMs.
Meet Crazy Baba: The Man Behind Cleaning Delhi Streets
In a bid to create awareness about cleanliness on Delhi streets, Sudhir Sharma aka 'Crazy Baba' has launched a campaign called 'Swachh Bharat, Sundar Bharat'.
The force behind the Uniform
From long separations to not being able to speak for days, the families of the defence personnel are the true heroes. Their sacrifice goes unnoticed. Let us take a moment to appreciate the force that stands strong behind those in uniform.
Life inside the Red Fort, through the eyes of historian Rana Safvi
At a special event introducing her latest book, Rana Safvi gave a tour of what Mughal life looked like inside the Red Fort.
Doctor by profession, traffic man by choice
8 years ago after he witnessed an ambulance ferrying a critical patient to a hospital got stuck in the middle of a traffic jam, Dr Krishna Yadav decided to be a traffic man.
Makar Sakranti 2019: Modi Kites Fly High
Makar Sakranti marks the first day of sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. Indian Express traveled to Jaipur to see how the Sakranti fever has gripped the Pink City.
26/11: Stories of Strength full event video
Watch the third edition of 26/11 Stories of Strength memorial event at the Gateway of India, Mumbai.
Ramnath Goenka Awards: 5 key takeaways from Rajnath Singh’s speech
The 13th edition of the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards was held recently in New Delhi. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh delivered the Keynote Address at the event. Here are 5 takeaways from his speech.
