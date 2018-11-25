Life inside the camp of Bru refugees in Tripura

Original Videos
Explained: What has been the BJP’s stand over the years on Ram temple
From the Vajpayee years to Narendra Modi’s BJP, a look at how the party handled the sensitive issue of building a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.
Mahila Shakti: Meet ICF’s women team behind Train 18, other Indian Railways trains
Meet ICF's all women team of workers who perform hardcore industrial work and make coaches for Indian Railways trains. Earning Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000 per month on an average, these women have also worked on engine-less Train 18! Know all about them
Express Eye for Detail: The elections and selections, Meghalaya judge’s bizarre statement and Cohen ‘s conviction
This week we look at what happened after the election and what next for the Congress? Meghalaya HC judge SR Sen makes some bizarre comments and what Michael Cohen's conviction.
Why the election in Chhattisgarh was not neck-and-neck | DECISION 2018
For at least the last two elections, in Chhattisgarh it was a tight race between Congress and BJP. What changed this time around? Dipankar Ghose decodes the result.
How Congress sealed the deal in Rajasthan and MP | DECISION 2018
It was a close contest in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh between the Congress and BJP. But the grand old party did get a few things right which helped it get ahead of the bump in both the states. Manoj CG breaks it down.
BJP’s silence is louder than Congress’ celebration. The wait for Modi-Shah’s concession speech is still on
The big difference between Congress and the BJP after an election result was at display on Tuesday. While after almost every election defeat Rahul Gandhi addressed the media and answered questions about the result, the BJP headquarters fell silent.
What Rahul did right: It was not the promise of better governance
Congress President Rahul Gandhi is rightly being credited for the grand old party's victory in three crucial states in the Hindi heartland. But what did he do right? It was not the promise of better governance. Manoj CG explains what really worked.
How the election result impacts BJP’s Lok Sabha numbers | DECISION 2018
The change in leadership in three big states in the heart of north India may or may not influence the 2019 general election, but there will be a significant impact on the BJP's numbers in Lok Sabha. And it's not all good news. See more: https://ind
Where the BJP faltered and what Rahul Gandhi did right on the campaign trail: DECISION 2018
With the Congress bagging victory in three important states in the Hindi heartland, a look at what turned the tide against the BJP in all three states. It's also interesting to see what Rahul Gandhi did right as he registers the first big wave of vic
Express Eye for Detail 16: What went wrong in Bulandshahr, Christian Michel’s role in AgustaWestland scam and more
This week we look at how UP got to a place where mob violence that spiralled out of control got a police officer killed, why the extradition of Christian Michel is a political hot potato & how a WhatsApp video ruined a woman’s life in Kerela.
Is VHP’s Ayodhya mobilisation bringing back fears of the 1992 Babri demolition?
Is the Ayodhya mobilisation now as powerful and potent as it was in 1992? Are there law and order concerns for the Centre and Uttar Pradesh government, both now ruled by the BJP? And most importantly, is it fair to compare 2018 to 1992?
Eye for Detail 15: The importance of Kartarpur corridor, Implant Files and the Maratha reservation
This week we look at the importance of the Kartarpur corridor between India and Pakistan, why you should pay attention to the revelations from Implant Files and what the Maratha reservation could lead to.
#ImplantFiles: Pharma majors gave freebies to doctors, claimed tax benefits
Records show that in the absence of an effective regulatory code, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) ruled in favour of the companies
How Johnson & Johnson pushed another ‘faulty’ hip implant in India
What slipped under the radar is a story of how Johnson & Johnson used a loophole in US laws to push the product into the Indian market.
The Agrarian Unrest 2: Why loan waivers are not a fix and the appeal of Swaminathan formula
As farmers from across the country storm the national capital, a look at why loan waivers are not the answer. We also look at what is the Swaminathan formula and why it appeals to the farmers. Harish Damodaran explains.
The Agrarian Unrest Part 1: This could be the Narendra Modi government’s biggest problem
Thousands of farmers from across the country have taken to the streets. ‘Dilli chalo’ is their slogan. What do they want? And is agrarian distress this government’s biggest problem? Harish Damodaran explains.
Implant files: How medical devices that are recalled in the US are still in use in India
The Indian Express-ICIJ investigation finds that at least 57 medical devices, many used in critical care, were being sold in India when the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clamped down on them for a range of faults over the last two years.
Implant files: Delhi’s back alleys turn into operation theatres for breast implant surgeries
No one is checking the implants for safety; technicians often double up as surgeons; shame and stigma prevent patients from reporting the gruesome aftermath of what has gone wrong, an investigation by The Indian Express has found.
The Indian Express with ICIJ | Implant files: Faulty implants and basement surgeries
Implant files: An Indian Express investigation with ICIJ reveals how faulty implants and basement surgeries are putting lives at risk.
On board The Ramayan Express, there are bhajans, chants of Jai Shri Ram and more
We travelled on The Ramayan Express going to Ayodhya, Sitamarhi, Janakpur in Nepal and Prayagraj (till recently called Allahabad) and this is what it was like.
