Explained: Where Are India’s 2,454 Captive Elephants, And With Whom

Explained: Are EVMs Foolproof?
Paper ballots or electronic voting? We break down the controversy behind EVMs.
Meet Crazy Baba: The Man Behind Cleaning Delhi Streets
In a bid to create awareness about cleanliness on Delhi streets, Sudhir Sharma aka 'Crazy Baba' has launched a campaign called 'Swachh Bharat, Sundar Bharat'.
The force behind the Uniform
From long separations to not being able to speak for days, the families of the defence personnel are the true heroes. Their sacrifice goes unnoticed. Let us take a moment to appreciate the force that stands strong behind those in uniform.
Life inside the Red Fort, through the eyes of historian Rana Safvi
At a special event introducing her latest book, Rana Safvi gave a tour of what Mughal life looked like inside the Red Fort.
Doctor by profession, traffic man by choice
8 years ago after he witnessed an ambulance ferrying a critical patient to a hospital got stuck in the middle of a traffic jam, Dr Krishna Yadav decided to be a traffic man.
Makar Sakranti 2019: Modi Kites Fly High
Makar Sakranti marks the first day of sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days. Indian Express traveled to Jaipur to see how the Sakranti fever has gripped the Pink City.
26/11: Stories of Strength full event video
Watch the third edition of 26/11 Stories of Strength memorial event at the Gateway of India, Mumbai.
Ramnath Goenka Awards: 5 key takeaways from Rajnath Singh’s speech
The 13th edition of the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards was held recently in New Delhi. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh delivered the Keynote Address at the event. Here are 5 takeaways from his speech.
RNG Awards Panel Discussion: ‘#MeToo in the Newsroom: What editors can and should do’
The 13th edition of the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards was held recently in New Delhi. The award ceremony was followed by a panel discussion on the subject, ‘#MeToo in the Newsroom: What editors can and should do’.
Rajnath Singh: How can Naxals be called Gandhians with Guns?
At the Ramnath Goenka Awards 2019, Home Minister Rajnath Singh questioned the how Naxalites were being called Gandhians with guns. He asked if our security forces had no human rights.
RNG Awards 2019: Express Group Chairman And Managing Director Viveck Goenka’s Opening Address
The Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards, the most prestigious annual event in the Indian media calendar, is a recognition of the highest standards of journalism. Viveck Goenka, Chairman of the Express Group delivers the opening address.
RNG Awards 2019: Vote Of Thanks By Raj Kamal Jha, Chief Editor Of The Indian Express
Raj Kamal Jha, Chief Editor Of The Indian Express delivers the Vote Of Thanks at the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards
RNG Awards 2019: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh Delivering The Keynote Address
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh delivers the keynote address at The Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards after presenting awards to 29 winners in 18 categories across print, broadcast and purely-digital for outstanding work done in 2017.
Explained: What has been the BJP’s stand over the years on Ram temple
From the Vajpayee years to Narendra Modi’s BJP, a look at how the party handled the sensitive issue of building a Ram temple at the disputed site in Ayodhya.
Mahila Shakti: Meet ICF’s women team behind Train 18, other Indian Railways trains
Meet ICF's all women team of workers who perform hardcore industrial work and make coaches for Indian Railways trains. Earning Rs 30,000-Rs 40,000 per month on an average, these women have also worked on engine-less Train 18! Know all about them
Express Eye for Detail: The elections and selections, Meghalaya judge’s bizarre statement and Cohen ‘s conviction
This week we look at what happened after the election and what next for the Congress? Meghalaya HC judge SR Sen makes some bizarre comments and what Michael Cohen's conviction.
